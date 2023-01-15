MILTON -- Senior guard Kendra Pfaff hit a pair of crucial late 3-pointers in Baraboo's 50-47 victory over the Fort Atkinson girls basketball team in the Badger Challenge hosted by Milton on Saturday.
The Blackhawks, who were without senior leading scorer Elly Kohl due to an injury sustained during a seven-point win at Baraboo (6-8) earlier in the week, trailed by eight early in the second half after an 8-0 Thunderbirds run.
Fort showed its mettle and battled back to eventually lead. Freshman guard Hannah Baldry made a 3-pointer to cut the Baraboo lead to six points. A putback score by sophomore forward Claire Kucken and baskets by sophomore center Ashlie Riley, senior forward Brooke Christiansen and senior guard Kaitlyn Burke gave the Blackhawks (5-9) a slight edge with 3 minutes, 30 seconds left.
Pfaff, who tallied 14 of her team-high 16 points after halftime, countered by nailing two contested 3s. The Blackhawks had a pair of late looks from beyond the arc late that could have tied it but did not convert.
"Missing nine free throws coupled with the 8-0 spurt by Baraboo in the second half was the mountain we could not overcome," Fort Atkinson girls basketball coach Mark Gavigan said.
Fort senior guard Makiah Cave registered a career-high 20 points, hitting all six of her 3-point attempts. Riley added all nine of her points in the second period.
"Makiah stepped up at a huge time when we needed her," Gavigan said. "She also played one of her best defensive game of the year. We challenged her to step into that scoring role and she’s handled it swimmingly. She had a total of 37 points against Baraboo in the two games, so she was feeling it this week and this was kind of her coming out party.
"I'm proud of our effort as a team. I’ll go down with this team in a close game like that. Proud that despite getting down early in the second half without our best shooter, we found a way to take a lead. We scratched and clawed today and really showed our pride. That’s something we can hang out hat on as the end of the year approaches. That sort of mentality will allow us to win games for sure."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.