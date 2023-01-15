Fort girls lose to Baraboo

MILTON -- Senior guard Kendra Pfaff hit a pair of crucial late 3-pointers in Baraboo's 50-47 victory over the Fort Atkinson girls basketball team in the Badger Challenge hosted by Milton on Saturday.

The Blackhawks, who were without senior leading scorer Elly Kohl due to an injury sustained during a seven-point win at Baraboo (6-8) earlier in the week, trailed by eight early in the second half after an 8-0 Thunderbirds run.

