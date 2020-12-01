Beaver Dam has shown little mercy this season.
The Golden Beavers went into their game with Fort Atkinson outscoring opponents 187-45 through two games.
It’s just the norm for the three-time defending Division 2 state champs.
The Beaver Dam girls basketball team continued its mean-streak Tuesday night as the Golden Beavers defeated Fort Atkinson, 100-29, in a non-conference game Tuesday night at Fort Atkinson High School.
A 13-2 run to open up the game forced a Fort Atkinson timeout with 14 minutes, 48 seconds left in the first half. The Blackhawks (0-3) recorded its first field goal of the game from sophomore forward Brooke Christiansen at the 12:56 mark.
The Golden Beavers (3-0) held the Blackhawks to just three made field goals in the half. Fort Atkinson was held scoreless from 8:48 to 4:45 in the first half, which allowed Beaver Dam to take a 29-9 lead and make it 42-9.
The Golden Beavers closed out the final 4:24 of the first half on a 13-2 run to take a convincing 60-17 advantage into the locker room.
Junior Taylor Marquart led all Fort scorers at the break with six points, all coming from the free-throw line.
The guard finished with a team-high 13 points, which came directly after Marquart dropped 26 points in a Fort Atkinson loss on Monday. Through three games this year, Marquart is averaging a team-best 19 points per game.
Junior Tyla Staude was the Blackhawks’ second-leading scorer with five points.
Maty Wilke was the game’s leading scorer with 25 points, including a 20-point first half. Wilke hit five 3-pointers on the night, with four coming in the first 18 minutes.
BEAVER DAM 100, FORT ATKINSON 29
Beaver Dam 60 40 — 100
Fort Atkinson 17 12 — 29
Beaver Dam (fg ftm-fta pts) — Jems 5 4-6 14, Salettel 0 2-2 4, Wittnebel 1 1-2 3, Wilke 10 0-1 25, Hodgson 2 2-2 7, Yagodinski 7 0-0 17, G. Wilke 2 1-2 5, Oestreicher 3 0-0 9, Stonewall 2 2-2 6.
Fort Atkinson (fg ftm-fta pts) — Christiansen 2 0-0 4, Marquart 3 7-8 13, Staude 1 3-4 5, Kanters 1 0-0 2, Jacobson 0 2-4 2, Cave 1 0-0 2.
3-pointers — BD (Wilke 5, Hodgson, Yagodinski 3, Oestreicher 3) 12, FA 0. Total fouls —BD 16, FA 16
