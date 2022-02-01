Fort Atkinson’s girls basketball program celebrated its six-member senior class with a 50-37 win over East Troy in a nonconference game at PremierBank Gymnasium on Senior Night Tuesday.
Senior guard Taylor Marquart led the Blackhawks, who snapped a four-game losing streak, with 21 points. Junior guard Elly Kohl chipped in eight points for Fort (7-12) and freshman forward Ashlie Riley finished with six as the team took control midway through the second half after having a 20-19 halftime deficit.
“We shared the basketball, got to the rim and got fouled in the second half,” Fort Atkinson girls basketball coach Michael Rajsich said.
The Blackhawks’ six seniors are Elliana Rios, Lily Belzer, Kiara Wolfram, Taylor Gray, Payton Neste and Marquart.
“These girls have been a big part of our program,” Rajsich said. “They came up through the youth ranks and have had continued to work hard. They have done a great job continuing to get better. We’re in a challenging conference, so becoming competitive night to night in our league has been a goal.
“The leadership and injuries some of these seniors have had to overcome stands out. We’re hoping to set a new standard within our program. Proud of their leadership and effort.
“All of the seniors bring something different each night, which is great. That’s something that makes a team a team.”
Amya Pluess led the Trojans (3-14) with 17 points.
Fort plays a Badger Conference road game against Monona Grove on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.