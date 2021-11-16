Senior guard Taylor Marquart led all scorers with 14 points as Fort Atkinson’s girls basketball team topped Jefferson in the Battle for the Paddle 35-32 at PremierBank Gymnasium at FAHS in a season-opening game for both teams on Tuesday night.
Senior forward Aidyn Messmann led the Eagles with 11 points and junior forward Ayianna Johnson added 10 for Jefferson, which had won five consecutive games in the rivalry.
“Fort getting ahead and hitting a couple 3s was big and that made it tough on us,” Jefferson girls basketball coach Mark Peterson said. “They collapsed two or three kids on Ayianna. We have to knock down shots when someone is facing double and triple teams. We missed a lot of good shots. They have a good defensive scheme and it paid off because we didn’t make shots and they made just enough shots.”
The Blackhawks, who return their top five scorers from an 8-15 team a season ago, hit all five of their three-pointers in the first stanza en route to building a 20-15 halftime lead.
Marquart had a three-point play early in the second period, upping the lead to 24-10. The Eagles slowly whittled away at the deficit, pulling within 33-27 with 1 minutes, 39 seconds remaining on a putback by Messmann. Johnson finished through contact inside and had a successful three-point play 30 seconds later, cutting the lead to 34-30.
Fort then missed four consecutive free throws and Messmann scored again on an offensive rebound putback to make it 34-32 with 2.4 seconds left. Marquart then got fouled in the backcourt and went 1-for-2, creating the loudest roar of the evening from a raucous crowd after connecting on the first attempt, for the final margin. Jefferson’s halfcourt heave came after the buzzer sounded.
“As I told the girls, 2015 was the last time this program won this game,” Fort Atkinson girls basketball coach Michael Rajsich said. “I’m proud of the group. When you haven’t won it in a while, there’s pressure playing at home. They handled adversity well.
“Our theme this year is together. Our bench brought energy, especially with 16 girls on the team. Defensively, the effort was awesome. Jefferson has one of the best post players in the area (Johnson), and we held her to ten which was great.”
Junior guard Elly Kohl and senior guard Tyla Staude chipped in seven apiece for Fort, which lost last season’s meeting 70-34.
Fort’s play on the defensive end helped them hoist the paddle.
“Limiting them to one shot and contesting shots was important,” Rajsich said. “Working collectively to box out and communicate was also key as we played eight or nine players. Our ball pressure and backside defense was good. Having 16 players, it’s super competitive at practice. Give team as a whole a lot of credit for preparing us for this game tonight.
“A lot of seniors have went through and haven’t won the paddle. Being able to come out in the first game of the year and do enough to win the game feels good. Every win is a good win. Ultimately, just really excited for our girls to win the paddle.”
Jefferson struggled at times to develop a fluidity in the halfcourt in playing its first game since without six seniors who were the foundation of last season’s 19-3 squad, including Ainsley Howard, who averaged a team-leading 13.7 points per game.
“We have some young kids stepping into new roles,” Peterson said. “We lost six kids who were three-year contributors.
“This was a tough atmosphere to play in. The Fort seniors have been through a lot. They wanted this game a lot and got it. We have to improve offensively. We allowed 35 points, I’ll take that every day. Have to find ways to clean up the offense and score.
“Hats off to Fort, I congratulate those seniors. It’s a huge win for them. Have to feel good for them and their coach. Fun game, but unfortunately we came up a little short.”
The Blackhawks host Mount Horeb on Friday at 7:30 p.m. while the Eagles travel to face Clinton on Friday at 7 p.m.
FORT ATKINSON 35, JEFFERSON 32
Jefferson 15 17 — 32
Fort 20 15 — 35
Jefferson (fg ft-ftm pts) — Madden 2 0-0 6, Serdynski 1 1-2 3, Messmann 3 5-6 11, Johnson 4 2-4 10, Helmink 1 0-0 2. Totals 11 8-12 32.
Fort Atkinson — Marquart 4 5-7 14, Wolfram 0 1-4 1, Staude 2 1-2 7, Burke 1 1-2 4, Christiansen 0 1-2 1, Kohl 2 2-4 7, Neste 0 1-2 1. Totals 9 12-23 35.
Three-point goals — J Madden 2, FA Staude 2, Marquart 1, Burke 1, Kohl 1.
