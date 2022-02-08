Junior guard Elly Kohl led all scorers with 19 points and senior guard Taylor Marquart added 18 as Fort Atkinson’s girls basketball team matched its season-high in points with a 72-52 home win over visiting Milton in Badger Conference play on Tuesday.
The Blackhawks, who also scored 72 points in a road win against Monroe on Dec. 10, jumped ahead 31-18 at the break on the strength of 16 first half-points, including three 3s, by Kohl. Marquart scored 12 of her 18 points after halftime.
“Elly had a really good first half and hit some tough shots,” Fort Atkinson boys basketball coach Michael Rajsich said. “Taylor was more aggressive in the second half inside. We got in transition, forcing them to guard the entire floor. When you do that, it opens up to your strengths.”
Junior forward Brooke Christiansen contributed eight points, junior forward Kaitlyn Burke had seven and freshman forward Ashlie Riley produced six for Fort (8-13, 2-11).
“We did a good job sharing the ball,” Rajsich said. “Our turnovers we were way down from previous games. We also caused a lot of turnovers. We switched defenses quite a bit. We’ve been working on different defenses. We haven’t really played any zone or trapping stuff. By kind of mixing it up, that got us more possessions. Our turnovers are down, so we got more shots at the rim.”
Julia Wolf and Tressa Shaw scored 10 points apiece for the Red Hawks (8-14, 2-11).
The Blackhawks host Stoughton on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
