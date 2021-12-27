Fort Atkinson senior guard Taylor Marquart hits a corner 3-pointer during the second half of Monday’s nonconference home game against Elkhorn. Marquart scored a game-high 23 points as the Blackhawks earned a 62-35 victory.
Fort Atkinson senior guard Taylor Marquart hits a corner 3-pointer during the second half of Monday’s nonconference home game against Elkhorn. Marquart scored a game-high 23 points as the Blackhawks earned a 62-35 victory.
Fort’s Atkinson’s girls basketball team used a second-half surge to rout visiting Elkhorn 62-35 in a nonconference game at PremierBank Gymnasium on Monday afternoon.
Senior guard Taylor Marquart scored a season- and game-high 23 points and hit a corner 3-pointer to cap an 11-3 run that put Fort (4-5) up 37-25 in the early stages of the second half.
“Taylor’s decision-making today was great,” Fort Atkinson girls basketball coach Michael Rajsich said. “She did a great job getting it to the basket when she had to and took some rhythm shots.
“Defensively, we gave up four 3-pointers in the first half. We did a better job closing out on shooters in the second half. We also pressured the ball better, limited them to one possession and contested shots and were more active defensively.”
Junior guard Elly Kohl added 13 points, hitting three 3-pointers, and freshman forward Ashlie Riley and junior guard Makiah Cave chipped in eight points apiece as the Blackhawks snapped a two-game skid and held a 36-13 advantage in second-half points.
“Elly and Taylor did a good job bringing it up and putting people in position to score and get into our offense,” Rajsich said. “We were a bit shorthanded and had some girls who hadn’t played together a ton. We talked about each individual players’ strength.
“Kendall (Garant) made good passes. Ashlie had good finishes. Makiah took open shots and did a good job getting to the rim. Taylor Gray did a good job offensive rebounding. Payton Neste got to the rim and finished.
“We played well to the strengths of each player within the flow of our offense. We also got stops to get into transition to get open shots and attacked when we had numbers.”
Sommer Tuescher led the Elks (3-7) with 10 points.
The Blackhawks host Edgerton on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. in a nonconference game on Alumni Night.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.