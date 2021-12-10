MONROE -- The Blackhawks' 66-game conference losing streak that dates back to December 17, 2015 is officially over.
Junior guard Elly Kohl scored a game-high 22 points and senior guard Taylor Marquart added 21 as the Fort Atkinson girls basketball team beat host Monroe 72-38 in a Badger Conference game on Friday.
The Blackhawks (3-3, 1-3 Badger) unofficially ended the skid last season with a win over Milton. However, no league season was held due to the pandemic, so the skid lived on for another season.
Fort had plenty to be pleased about on its long north-bound bus ride home, having knocked down 10 3-pointers and allowed just 18 second-half points.
"We did a good job turning Monroe over," Fort Atkinson girls basketball coach Michael Rajsich said. "In the fullcourt, we made it a priority to trap. Junior guard Taylor Jacobson is a three-year starter for Monroe who is athletic. We had a game plan for her. We got in transition and got easy hoops. Anytime you hit 10 3s, that's going to help tremendously. Our defensive intensity was high."
The Blackhawks closed the first half on a five-point run to pull ahead by 15 and eventually led by as many as 36 in the second half.
Kohl hit five 3-pointers and Marquart manned the middle of the team's zone offense, helping facilitate the team's attack.
"They went to zone and we let Taylor make plays for others," Rajsich said. "Taylor had lots of steals and deflections that led to her getting to the rim. Elly was super aggressive and had some nice pull up jumpers. She did a nice job running the point.
"Today was a team win. We had a really good game plan and I thought we executed it well once we got rolling."
Jacobson led the Cheesemakers (0-4, 0-4) with 15 points.
Fort's junior varsity lost, 25-22.
The Blackhawks host Monona Grove on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
