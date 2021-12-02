Cambridge girls basketball coach Kelly Cunningham (left) and senior guard Taylor Stenklyft (5) congratulate senior forward Mayah Holzhueter (right) on reaching the 1,000-point career scoring mark during the first half of Thursday’s home game against Lake Mills. The Blue Jays lost 48-34.
CAMBRIDGE — Lake Mills junior forward Bella Pitta tallied a game-high 20 points in the team’s 48-34 nonconference road win over Cambridge on Thursday.
Cambridge senior forward Mayah Holzhueter scored 18 points, surpassing the 1,000-point mark for her career in the game.
“It was nice to hit 1,000, but it would’ve been better if we could’ve won,” Holzhueter said. “It was a lot of work, a lot of practice and it felt good to finally have it pay off.”
Emily Wollin and Taylor Wollin scored nine points each for the L-Cats, who trailed by two at the break but had a 34-18 advantage in the second period.
Lake Mills (4-2) pounded it inside in the second half, shooting 21 free throws after halftime. Pitta scored 14 of her 20 in the second stanza.
“We played well defensively in both halves,” Lake Mills girls basketball coach Brandon Siska said. “We did a much better job executing the scouting report and our energy was good.
In the second half, we only shot four 3s and got to the paint more. In the first half, we shot two free throws and were settling for jumpers. In the second half we got it to Bella, scored down low and attacked closeouts. It’s a nice win for us in what was a close game for a while. Felt the kids grew up a little bit tonight. In our two losses when the game was close, we panicked a little bit. Tonight we didn’t, so to win on the road beating an experienced team that has its entire starting five back from last year is a positive moving forward. Congratulations to Mayah for scoring her 1,000th point.”
Holzhueter, who entered the game with 989 points, reached the milestone late in the first half. Saveea Freeland added seven points for the Blue Jays (3-1).
The L-Cats face Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau on Saturday, Dec. 11 at 12:50 p.m. at JustAGame Fieldhouse in Wisconsin Dells.
The Blue Jays travel to play Columbus on Friday, Dec. 10 at 7:30 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.