Sophomore forward Brooke Stenklyft had a career-high 24 points in a 57-44 win over Poynette (2-7) on Monday, Jan 3.
“Brooke came out really well tonight offensively. Defensively, she’s always collecting boards for us, but to get her going offensively was great to see tonight,” said Cunningham.
The Blue Jays opened the game on a 16-9 run. Cambridge pushed the lead to 25-15 after sophomore guard Saveea Freeland went 1-2 at the free-throw line, but sophomore forward Brooklyn Stenklyft gathered the offensive rebound and converted the offensive putback.
With under two minute to go in the first half, Stenklyft hit a jumper in the lane to put the Blue Jays up 29-15. Poynette closed the gap with the Cambridge lead cut 29-23 entering the half.
In the second half, senior guard Taylor Stenklyft hit Freeland, who converted the bucket. Brooke Stenklyft assisted senior forward Mayah Holzhueter to extend the lead to 34-23 with 16 minutes left.
“When we have collected, balanced scoring and girls sharing the ball, helping each other out and stepping up like that, it really helps,” said Cunningham.
Holzhueter and Brooke Stenklyft hit back-to-back 3-pointers to put the Blue Jays up 45-28. Cambridge kept the lead over double-digits for the rest of the way as sophomore guard Mara Brown scored, extending the lead to 55-40, with under a minute left.
“It’s good to come off a weekend with a win, especially with that break, but it’s a great way to start the week too,” said Cambridge head coach Kelly Cunningham.
Cambridge improves to 8-3 on the season. Next up for Cambridge is a battle for first place in the Capitol-South against Belleville (10-1) on Thursday, Jan. 6.
