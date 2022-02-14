CAMBRIDGE — A 33-point showing from senior forward Mayah Holzhueter helped rocket the Cambridge girls basketball team into first place in the Capitol South standings with a 58-49 home win on over Belleville on Monday and clinched a share of the Blue Jays’ first conference title since the 2011-2012 season.
The Belleville defense gave the Blue Jays fits early on, causing an early scoring drought for Cambridge. The first basket came for Cambridge after Belleville took a 7-0 lead. Sophomore guard Mara Brown gathered an offensive rebound for a score, cutting the lead to 7-4.
“Mara’s defense is fantastic. When she brings offense, that’s just an extra add on,” said Cambridge girls basketball coach Kelly Cunningham.
However, a combination of a 2-3 zone and a 1-3-1 zone caused some turnovers for Cambridge. After the Wildcats stretched their lead to 12-5, the Blue Jays began finding the soft spot in the zones and hitting open shots.
Senior forward Mayah Holzhueter knocked down a 3-pointer and junior forward Kayla Roidt drained a 3, cutting the deficit to 12-11. Freshman forward Brooke Stenklyft got under a defender’s outstretched arm to score a basket, briefly giving Cambridge, which has won six straight games, a 13-12 lead.
Holzhueter put Cambridge back in the lead with an offensive putback, and Brooke Stenklyft found a cutting Brown for a layup. Brown then found Stenklyft on the next possession for a score. Senior guard Taylor Stenklyft found Holzhueter quickly on an out-of-bounds play under the rim, putting Cambridge up 21-14.
Belleville closed the gap and with a bucket by the Wildcats before the half, the Blue Jays had a 22-20 lead at the break.
The Blue Jays, who won the first meeting 58-54 on Feb. 3, showed no rust coming out of the break as Roidt found an open Holzhueter for a 3. Taylor Stenklyft added a bucket and then found Holzhueter, who hit a triple and Holzhueter buried a corner 3-pointer, putting Cambridge up 35-29 with 13 minutes to go.
“We talked about being cutters and hitting the gaps, but we definitely revisited that at halftime to continue to be active and be moving,” said Cunningham.
The Taylor Stenklyft to Mayah Holzhueter connection continued to work as Stenklyft found Holzhueter for a bucket. Brooke Stenklyft assisted Holzhueter for a score and Taylor Stenklyft found Holzhueter on the next possession for a basket, extending the Cambridge lead to 45-38 with under five minutes to go.
Belleville (17-5, 6-3) cut the lead to 45-41 with a 3-pointer with under four minutes to play. However, back-to-back offensive putbacks by Brooke Stenklyft gave Cambridge a 50-44 cushion with a minute left.
“Her energy, her defense, and just with that big presence to battle with those girls. A lot of attention gets put on Mayah, but you can’t forget about Brooke,” said Cunningham.
Holzhueter closed out her night with a couple of free throws. An offensive putback by Holzhueter put the game away as Cambridge got the 58-49 victory.
Cambridge (15-7, 7-2), which hosts Lodi tonight at 7:30 p.m. in a nonconference game, can clinch the league title outright with victory at New Glarus on Thursday.
With the playoff brackets announced on Sunday, Cambridge is the 4th seed in the Division 4 bracket, and will play the winner of New Glarus/Wisconsin Heights on Friday, Feb. 28.
Cambridge 58, Belleville 49
Belleville 20 29 — 49
Cambridge 22 36 — 58
Belleville (fg ft-ft tp) — Smith 6 2-4 14, Stampfl 4 1-2 11, Foley 3 4-5 10, Edge 3 0-0 8, Caskey 2 0-2 4, DeSmet 0 2-4 2. Totals 18 9-17 49.
Cambridge (fg ft-ft tp) — Holzhueter 11 7-10 33, B. Stenklyft 4 3-4 11, Brown 3 2-4 8, Roidt 1 0-0 3, T. Stenklyft 1 0-0 2, Freeland 0 1-2 1. Totals 20 13-20 58.
Three pointers — Cambridge 5 (Holzhueter 4, Roidt), Belleville 4 (Stampfl 2, Edge 2),
Total fouls — Belleville 20, Cambridge 13.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.