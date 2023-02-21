JEFFERSON — Sophomore wing Bre Mengel scored a career-high 26 points and Jefferson’s girls basketball team beat 12th-seeded Saint Anthony 89-25 in a Division 3 regional quarterfinal at JHS on Tuesday.
The fifth-seeded Eagles (11-14), who posted a season-high in points, led 56-17 at the break and had 11 players score overall.
Senior forward/center Ayianna Johnson added 14 points, sophomore forward Ashlyn Enke scored 11 of her 13 before the half and senior guard Shelby Kaus added eight of her 10 before the break.
Sophomore guard Aeryn Messmann finished with eight points, including a pair of 3s. Mengel scored 18 in the first half.
“We played a team a little short-handed with three players missing,” Jefferson girls basketball coach Dena Smith said. “We were able to fast break quite a bit. That helped us a lot in the first half. We built a 20-point lead with our starters. We got out in front and ran the floor pretty well. I was happy to see that. We had some players hit outside shots.
“With our second-string players, Bre Mengel had a great night. They played a 2-3 zone. We were able to work the ball around and get it inside. Bre capitalized quite a bit. I was happy with the fact we were able to run our offense. Bre was the beneficiary of it. She also had some offensive rebound putbacks.”
Jefferson plays at fourth-seeded Saint Francis (11-13) in a regional semifinal on Friday at 7 p.m.
“We have to make sure we fast break a little and get down the floor,” Smith said of keys to the Eagles’ next game.
“We want to make sure we get the ball out quick and down the floor. We also have a height advantage, which should help us get it inside. We have to make sure we hit our outside shots. I think St. Francis could play a 2-3 zone. We have to make sure we can go inside out on them. If they pack it in on AJ, we have to hit our outside shots.”
