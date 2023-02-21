Jefferson wins playoff opener
JEFFERSON — Sophomore wing Bre Mengel scored a career-high 26 points and Jefferson’s girls basketball team beat 12th-seeded Saint Anthony 89-25 in a Division 3 regional quarterfinal at JHS on Tuesday.

The fifth-seeded Eagles (11-14), who posted a season-high in points, led 56-17 at the break and had 11 players score overall.

