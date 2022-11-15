Fort Atkinson senior guard Elly Kohl (23) splits a pair of Burlington defenders and is fouled on a shot attempt during the first half of Tuesday’s season-opening game at FAHS. The Blackhawks lost 62-58 and Kohl finished with 11 points.
Fort Atkinson senior guard Elly Kohl (23) splits a pair of Burlington defenders and is fouled on a shot attempt during the first half of Tuesday’s season-opening game at FAHS. The Blackhawks lost 62-58 and Kohl finished with 11 points.
Burlington overcame a 13-point first-half deficit to defeat the host Fort Atkinson girls basketball team 62-58 in a season-opening game on Tuesday, spoiling the head coaching debut for Mark Gavigan.
The Blackhawks showed plenty of positive signs, especially earn on as they were building their lead. Sophomore guard Mary Worden and senior guard Makiah Cave each hit 3-pointers to give Fort a 24-14 edge midway through the first half.
The Demons clawed to within 34-28 and took advantage of some turnovers and deep foul trouble for Fort to prevail. Senior guard Bella Stoughton led Burlington with 16 points, hitting three 3s, while Kayla Warner (11 points) and Aleah Reesman and Brooke Wright (10 points apiece) also scored in double figures.
Fort was led by sophomore center Ashlie Riley, who notched 16 points and went 8-for-9 at the free throw line. Senior guard Elly Kohl totaled 11 points, hitting three 3s, senior guard Makiah Cave chipped in 10 points while senior guard Kaitlyn Burke produced nine points.
The Blackhawks cut their deficit to three with 10 seconds remaining on a 3 by Kohl. Fort could not get a late steal and Burlington hit 1 of 2 at the line for the final points.
“We got into pretty big foul trouble with some of our key players and couldn’t catch a break toward the end,” Gavigan said.
“Ashlie played really well when we were intentional about getting the ball inside. She battled down low and went 8-for-9 from the free throw line. Moving forward, it will be key for our success for her to be good from free throw line. She’s good enough down there she’ll get fouled quite a bit. Elly did a good job helping us break the pressure.
“We gave them too many chances at the free throw line and let it slip away at the end.”
The Blackhawks travel to face Mount Horeb on Friday at 7:15 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.