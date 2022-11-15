Burlington overcame a 13-point first-half deficit to defeat the host Fort Atkinson girls basketball team 62-58 in a season-opening game on Tuesday, spoiling the head coaching debut for Mark Gavigan.

The Blackhawks showed plenty of positive signs, especially earn on as they were building their lead. Sophomore guard Mary Worden and senior guard Makiah Cave each hit 3-pointers to give Fort a 24-14 edge midway through the first half.

