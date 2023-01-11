MARSHALL — The Cambridge girls basketball team pulled away with a 51-50 win over host Marshall thanks to a couple of late baskets on Tuesday in Cambridge head coach Doug Pickarts’ return to Marshall.
“Our kids played tough in a road game against a well-coached Marshall team,” Pickarts said. “Dan (Nickel) really does a good job with them. I really wasn’t looking forward to playing Marshall because I love the girls on that team. Leaving was never about them, I have so much respect for them.
“Tonight was about putting my emotions to the side and helping my girls get an important conference win.”
With two minutes left in the game, junior Saveea Freeland hit a 3-pointer to give Cambridge a 49-48 lead. Senior Kayla Roidt then converted a layup after a pass out of a double-team by sophomore Brooke Stenklyft with 1:19 remaining to stretch the lead to 51-48.
Marshall converted a pair of free throws with 39 seconds left to cut the Cambridge lead to 51-50. The Cardinals then stole the ball on the ensuing possession, but missed a jumper with five seconds left as Cambridge held on for the victory.
Cambridge trailed by nine points in the second half before rallying.
“We had the size advantage in the post but didn’t take advantage of it for the entire first half,” Pickarts said. “In the second half, we got it figured out. It’s hard to trap our team when we get the ball and stand up straight.”
Freeland led all scorers with 20 points, Stenklyft reached double figures with 17 points and Roidt tallied nine for the Blue Jays (8-5, 2-0 in conference), who play at Waterloo on Friday.
Wynn Held led the Cardinals (7-7, 2-1) with 18 points and Halle Weisensel chipped in 15.
