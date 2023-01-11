Brooke Stenklyft
LEFT: Cambridge forward Brooke Stenklyft shoots inside during Tuesday’s road Capitol South game versus Marshall. The Blue Jays won 51-50 and Stenklyft scored 17 points.

 Ryan Gregory

MARSHALL — The Cambridge girls basketball team pulled away with a 51-50 win over host Marshall thanks to a couple of late baskets on Tuesday in Cambridge head coach Doug Pickarts’ return to Marshall.

“Our kids played tough in a road game against a well-coached Marshall team,” Pickarts said. “Dan (Nickel) really does a good job with them. I really wasn’t looking forward to playing Marshall because I love the girls on that team. Leaving was never about them, I have so much respect for them.

