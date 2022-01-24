JEFFERSON — Junior shooting guard Halle Weisensel led all scorers with 19 points as Marshall beat the Jefferson girls basketball team 54-44 in a nonconference game on Monday at PremierBank Gymnasium.
The Cardinals (6-8) grabbed a four-point halftime edge on the strength of 14 first-half points from Weisensel, who hit three 3-pointers as the team won its third straight game.
“Weisensel just made shots and then had a couple steals that led to easy buckets,” Jefferson girls basketball coach Mark Peterson said. “We focused on Abby Ward (who scored 10 points) because we knew she was their best shooter.”
The Eagles (10-6) led briefly, 35-34, in the second period before Marshall went on a scoring spurt, using its quickness as an advantage throughout, and closed strong to prevail. Junior forward Ayianna Johnson led the Eagles, who had a two-game win streak snapped, with 18 points and senior guards Riley Madden and Abby Helmink added eight points apiece.
“We have to come out and play with energy and passion,” Peterson said. “We were flat. We can’t play like that. We have to play with high energy. We didn’t do that tonight. Have to give Marshall credit too. They did a nice job and knocked down some shots.”
The Eagles host Big Foot in RVC play tonight at 7 p.m.
