WHITEWATER — Senior guard Kacie Carollo poured in a game-high 28 points to lead Whitewater past Palmyra-Eagle, 57-50, in a non-conference girls basketball game Saturday night at Whitewater High School.
Carollo scored 11 of her 28 in the first half to help the Whippets (1-1) to a 27-20 halftime lead. The UW-Whitewater commit netted 17 points in the second half, including three 3-pointers.
Carollo is off to a fast start in her final season, averaging 21.5 points per game through two games. Whitewater sophomore Kindyl Kilar also broke double-digits with 11 points.
Palmyra-Eagle junior guard Kyler Koutsky scored a team-high 17 points. Koutsky scored 11 of her 17 after the break. Senior guard Ally Fredrick added 12 points for the Panthers (0-2), including one made 3-pointer.
WHITEWATER 57, PALMYRA EAGLE 50
Palmyra 20 30 — 50
Whitewater 27 30 — 57
Palmyra-Eagle (fg ftm-fta pts) — Fredrick 5 1-2 12, Czeshinski 1 5-8 7, Koss 0 2-2 2, Calderon 1 0-1 2, Koutsky 7 3-4 17, Cowsend 1 0-0 3, Kysely 1 5-6 7. Totals — 16 16-25 50
Whitewater (fg ftm-fta pts) — Pope 2 0-0 4, Skindingsrude 1 0-0 2, Carollo 10 5-8 28, Kopecky 1 2-2 4, Juoni 1 0-1 2, Linos 3 0-2 6. Totals — 23 7-14 57
3-pointers — PE (Fredrick, Cowsend) 2, WW (Kilar, Carollo 3) 4. Total fouls — PE 15, WW 17
