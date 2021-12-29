Girls basketball: Crimson Tide defeat Blackhawks, 55-38 Dec 29, 2021 58 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Senior guard Katie Gunderson led all scorers with 18 points as Edgerton beat the Fort Atkinson girls basketball team 55-38 in a nonconference game at PremierBank Gymnasium on Alumni Night Wednesday.Junior forward Shannon Rusch added 15 points for the Crimson Tide, who improve to 9-1 overall and are ranked fourth in the WisSports.net Coaches Poll for Division 3.Junior guard Elly Kohl led the Blackhawks (4-6) with 16 points, hitting four 3-pointers. Senior guard Taylor Marquart added eight points and freshman forward Ashlie Riley had five points.The Blackhawks travel to face Waukesha North on Tuesday at 7 p.m. in a nonconference game.EDGERTON 55,FORT ATKINSON 38Edgerton 31 24 — 55Fort Atkinson 24 14 — 38Edgerton (fg ft-ftm pts) — Snyder 1 0-0 2, Blum 2 0-0 6, Gunderson 7 1-1 18, Scharlau 1 0-1 3, Fox 2 0-0 5, Rusch 6 2-6 15, Zeimet 3 0-2 6. Totals 17 3-10 55.Fort Atkinson — Riley 1 3-4 5, Marquart 4 0-0 8, Garant 1 0-0 2, Burke 0 2-4 2, Kohl 5 2-2 16, Neste 1 0-0 2, Cave 1 1-2 3. Totals 13 8-12 38.Three-point goals — E (Gunderson 3, Blum 2, Scharlau 1, Fox 1, Rusch 1) 8; FA (Kohl 4) 4.Total fouls — E 14, FA 15.Fouled out — FA Riley. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
