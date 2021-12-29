Senior guard Katie Gunderson led all scorers with 18 points as Edgerton beat the Fort Atkinson girls basketball team 55-38 in a nonconference game at PremierBank Gymnasium on Alumni Night Wednesday.

Junior forward Shannon Rusch added 15 points for the Crimson Tide, who improve to 9-1 overall and are ranked fourth in the WisSports.net Coaches Poll for Division 3.

Junior guard Elly Kohl led the Blackhawks (4-6) with 16 points, hitting four 3-pointers. Senior guard Taylor Marquart added eight points and freshman forward Ashlie Riley had five points.

The Blackhawks travel to face Waukesha North on Tuesday at 7 p.m. in a nonconference game.

EDGERTON 55,

FORT ATKINSON 38

Edgerton 31 24 — 55

Fort Atkinson 24 14 — 38

Edgerton (fg ft-ftm pts) — Snyder 1 0-0 2, Blum 2 0-0 6, Gunderson 7 1-1 18, Scharlau 1 0-1 3, Fox 2 0-0 5, Rusch 6 2-6 15, Zeimet 3 0-2 6. Totals 17 3-10 55.

Fort Atkinson — Riley 1 3-4 5, Marquart 4 0-0 8, Garant 1 0-0 2, Burke 0 2-4 2, Kohl 5 2-2 16, Neste 1 0-0 2, Cave 1 1-2 3. Totals 13 8-12 38.

Three-point goals — E (Gunderson 3, Blum 2, Scharlau 1, Fox 1, Rusch 1) 8; FA (Kohl 4) 4.

Total fouls — E 14, FA 15.

Fouled out — FA Riley.

