BRODHEAD — Junior forward Abbie Dix led all scorers with 22 points and Brodhead remained unbeaten in Rock Valley play with a 57-30 home win over the Jefferson girls basketball team on Thursday.
The Division 4 eighth-ranked Cardinals led 28-15 at halftime before pulling away behind Dix, who scored 12 second-half points, against the Eagles, who were playing without junior leading scorer Ayianna Johnson.
“We held our own early and did the best we could,” Jefferson girls basketball coach Mark Peterson said. “Brodhead and Dix are a tough matchup. Even though we were down two players, we can’t make excuses. Dix kind of took over in the second half. They wore us down inside as the game went on.”
The Eagles (7-4, 6-2 RVC) would have forced a three-way tie atop the league along with the Brodhead and Edgerton with a win. The Cardinals improve to 11-2 overall and 8-0 in league contests, maintaining their one-game league lead.
Senior guard Riley Madden led the Eagles with seven points. Junior forward Mackenzie Thom contributed six and senior forward Aidyn Messmann had five.
“A positive for us is a lot of kids stepped in and played,” Peterson said. “They filled roles they hadn’t previously and played hard until the end. Hopefully we’ll get healthy. We’ll worry about Evansville next and worry about Brodhead again down the road.”
