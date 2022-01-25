Jefferson senior guard Abby Helmink shoots a 3-pointer during the first half of Tuesday’s Rock Valley game against Big Foot at PremierBank Gymnasium. Helmink scored a game- and career-high 19 points as the Eagles won 52-30.
JEFFERSON — There is a premium placed on hitting outside shots against a zone defense that packs the paint.
Jefferson senior point guard Abby Helmink scored a game-high 19 points against Big Foot’s 1-2-2 zone as the Eagles earned a 52-30 RVC victory at PremierBank Gymnasium on Tuesday.
Junior forward Ayianna Johnson added 17 points for Jefferson (11-6, 9-3 RVC), including 10 in the first half. Helmink, who scored a career-high, hit three of her five 3-pointers in the first half as the Eagles cruised to a 27-10 lead at the break a day after a 10-point home loss to Marshall.
“Abby was huge tonight,” Jefferson girls basketball coach Mark Peterson said. “She’s playing well these last few games and really coming into her own. She had a great game.
“Big Foot played a 1-2-2 zone and mixed in some 2-3 zone. That really forces you to make shots from the outside. We could of done a better job getting it inside and moving it side to side.”
The Eagles, who won the first meeting 57-22 in December, used an 11-0 push to build a 17-4 advantage midway through the first half. Senior guard Meghan Magner scored inside and assisted on a 3-pointer by senior guard Riley Madden to cap the run.
Senior guard Savannah Serdynski dished to Helmink for 3 late in the half before junior guard Shelby Kaus was credited for an assist on a Helmink shot from beyond the arc with 35 seconds left before the half. Johnson, who regularly faced multiple defenders on the catch, had a putback after the Eagles forced a turnover right before the break. Johnson had three field goals, including a 3 after halftime.
“We used the fullcourt press to get us playing with more energy and bounce,” Peterson said. “That turned them over and got us some points. In the first half we played well.
“We got a lot of kids in the game and our seniors got some time. It was a nice team win.”
Lydia Larson led the Chiefs (5-12, 2-10) with 18 points.
The Eagles play at East Troy on Friday at 7 p.m.
JEFFERSON 52,
BIG FOOT 30
Big Foot 10 20 — 30
Jefferson 27 25 — 52
Big Foot (fg ft-fta pts) — S. Lueck 0 0-2 0, L. Lueck 1 1-2 3, Ritchey 1 0-0 3, L. Larson 6 3-7 18, A. Larson 2 0-0 4, Bauman 0 2-4 2. Totals 10 6-15 30.
