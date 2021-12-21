JEFFERSON — Some may think it was a coincidence that Jefferson’s offense went cold in the second half on the first day of winter, but it wasn’t something coach Mark Peterson hasn’t seen before.
The Eagles had their troubles, especially in the second half, against a red hot Edgerton squad dropping a 58-39 decision in a battle of Rock Valley Conference girls basketball frontrunners Tuesday night at PremierBank Gymnasium.
“We’ve had that problem all year,” Peterson said. “We get a little stagnant on offense and we get a little discombobulated at times, get a little too fast and don’t move the ball from side to side to get those touches.”
Jefferson (6-2 overall, 6-1 RVC) had a stretch of nearly 12 minutes without a field goal in the second half, while during that span the Crimson Tide, ranked No. 4 in Division 3 by WisSports.net, used a 10-0 run to open up a 15-point lead and never looked back.
With the victory Edgerton pulled into a tie for second place with the Eagles (6-2, 6-1) in the RVC race. Both teams trail unbeaten Brodhead.
“We tried to calm down and get a little bit more organized, but unfortunately we hit that dry spell,” Peterson said. “I thought we played pretty well in the first half.”
The Eagles led 25-24 following senior guard Savannah Serdynski’s 3-pointer with 3:11 remaining in the first half. Little did they know that would be their final lead of the game as Edgerton closed out the half with baskets by Abby Blum and Sylvia Fox, giving the Crimson Tide a 28-25 advantage at the break.
The Tide’s first-half outside shooting was unmatched as they made seven shots from beyond the arc, finishing the night with nine.
“Every one of them can shoot,” Peterson said. “We knew coming in they were experienced and we knew they all could knock down the 3, and Blum really got hot.”
Blum led all scorers with 18 points, while three other Edgerton starters — Shannon Rusch (15), Kate Gunderson (13) and Fox (12) — all reached double digits.
“We went through different defenses to try and take (Blum) away but she was knocking stuff down; we tried a side-to-side defense and they beat us at the rim,” Peterson said.
Ayianna Johnson was the lone Eagle in double figures with 15.
“We didn’t get enough touches for AJ, she’s got to score more than 15,” said Peterson of his 6-foot-3 senior center who coming in was averaging 19.9 ppg. “Aidyn Messmann’s been our second scorer, but she drew a tough defender in Fox.”
Senior guard Riley Madden was Jefferson’s next highest scorer with six.
Up next, the Eagles will participate in the Dodgeville Holiday Tournament Dec. 27-28. Jefferson plays New Glarus at 4 p.m. Monday and will face either host Dodgeville or Baraboo on Tuesday.
EDGERTON 58, JEFFERSON 39
Edgerton 28 30 — 58
Jefferson 25 14 — 39
Edgerton (fg ft-fta pts) — Blum 6 1-3 18, Gunderson 3 6-6 13, Scharlau 0 0-1 0, Fox 5 0-0 12, Rusch 5 4-6 15. Totals — 19 11-16 58.
Jefferson — Madden 3 0-0 6, Serdynski 1 0-0 3, Thom 2 1-2 5, Messmann 1 3-4 5, Johnson 6 3-3 15, Helmink 2 0-0 5. Totals — 15 7-9 39.
3-point goals — E 9 (Blum 5, Fox 2, Gunderson 1, Rusch 1); J 2 (Serdynski 1, Helmink 1). Total fouls — E 12; J 16. Fouled out — J Johnson.
