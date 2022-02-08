BELOIT — The Eagles did not play their best game of the season and there were things (see free throw shooting) that were not always pretty. Nonetheless, they came away victorious.
Senior forward Aidyn Messmann led all scorers with 13 points as Jefferson’s girls basketball team won its fifth in a row, topping host Beloit Turner 46-43 in a Rock Valley game on Tuesday.
Junior forward Ayianna Johnson added 11 points for Jefferson (15-6, 12-3 RVC), junior forward Mackenzie Thom contributed 10 and senior guard Savannah Serdynski chipped in nine.
“After the game I could have said a lot of things,” Jefferson girls basketball coach Mark Peterson said. “I said to our team ‘this is your fifth win in a row, 12th win in conference and 15th win overall.’”
The Eagles, who won the first meeting 49-22 on Dec. 16, trailed 26-19 at the break. Jefferson scored the first seven points of the second half and led for most of the way after that, surviving a potent game-tying 3-pointer with four seconds left by Turner (7-13, 2-12).
The Eagles shot 13-for-30 at the line, including 7-for-16 after halftime.
“Turner knocked down four 3s in the first half, so you have to give them credit,” Peterson said. “They had a great game plan and played with energy and effort. We were lucky to get away with a win.
“We made a few adjustments offensively and defensively. We found a way to win. The positive is being down seven on the road and despite not playing our best game, in the second half we found a way. Now we have to refocus and get ready for Friday.”
The Eagles travel to play Edgerton on Friday at 7 p.m.
