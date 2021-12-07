JEFFERSON — Junior power forward Ayianna Johnson scored a game-high 24 points and senior forward Aidyn Messmann added 15 as the Jefferson girls basketball team won its fourth game in a row with a 63-22 victory over visiting East Troy in Rock Valley play on Tuesday.
“East Troy uses some man defense, a 1-3-1 and a 2-3 zone. It was important for us to recognize the defense and get organized,” Jefferson girls basketball coach Mark Peterson said. “We are always looking to move it side to and get post touches and work inside out. They didn’t have size against Ayianna. She had opportunities inside and second chances. We got Aidyn going early through some set plays. I thought everyone else did a nice job of getting the ball to them.”
The Eagles (4-1, 4-0 RVC) remained tied atop the league standings with Brodhead, which knocked off McFarland, 58-55, at home on Tuesday.
Jefferson, which has held consecutive opponents to 22 points, didn’t give up a bucket in the first 6 minutes, 30 seconds of action. The Eagles scored on three of their first four offense possessions of the game, including four points by Messmann, to jump ahead 6-0 en route to racing out to a 30-10 halftime edge.
“We played really good man-to-man defense,” Peterson said. “We worked on getting pressure on the ball and being in gaps. When they started getting to the free throw line, we mixed in a 1-3-1 look. Defensively tonight, it was really about effort and heart, digging in and being in the right position. Kids did a good job through film study of recognizing who their scorers are and what they are trying to do.”
Eagle senior guard Riley Madden hit two of the team’s four 3-pointers, scoring eight points, and senior guard Savannah Serdynski contributed six points. Johnson, meanwhile, scored 16 points after halftime.
The Trojans (2-3, 2-2) had just eight field goals.
The Eagles play at Whitewater on Friday at 7 p.m.
JEFFERSON 63, EAST TROY 22
East Troy 10 12 — 22
Jefferson 30 33 — 63
East Troy (fg ft-ftm pts) — R. Pluess 1 2-4 4, Lindow 1 2-4 5, Fitch 1 0-0 2, Cherek 2 1-2 5, Nelson 1 0-0 2, A. Pluess 2 0-0 4. Totals 8 5-10 22.
