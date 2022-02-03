JEFFERSON — Junior forward Ayianna Johnson scored 20 of her game-leading 24 points in the first half as Jefferson’s girls basketball team won its fourth game in a row, defeating visiting Whitewater 51-39 on Senior Night Thursday in RVC play.
Eagle senior guard Abby Helmink added all 16 of her points after halftime, hitting two 3s and eight free throws, and senior guard Riley Madden had eight of her 11 points before the break.
Madden scored the game’s first five points before a 3 by Whippet senior forward Gwen Truesdale made it 13-9 Whitewater with 10:22 left in the opening half.
Jefferson, which has won six of its last seven, countered with a 9-0 spurt as Johnson scored three times underneath and Madden splashed home a 3. In the second half, Helmink connected from beyond the arc to give the Eagles (14-6, 11-3 RVC) a 33-23 lead with 13:45 to go. Jefferson, which won the first meeting 48-40 on Dec. 10, saw its lead cut to six midway through the second half but closed the game on an extended 16-10 run to cap off a night in which its six-member senior class was honored.
“We did just enough and it was a good team win,” Jefferson girls basketball coach Mark Peterson said. “With it being Senior Night, there were high emotions before and the kids were excited.
“We got hot and started off well. Then the adrenaline runs out and you get flat. It’s tough to get jumpstarted again.”
Jefferson’s senior group of Aidyn Messmann, Mackenzie Mattke, Meghan Magner, Savannah Serdynski, Madden and Helmink have now been apart of 46 victories in their careers.
“They’ve made it an unbelievable experience for me starting as their JV coach four years ago and the past three seasons on varsity,” Peterson said. “Couldn’t have asked for a better group of kids who have worked hard on and off the court. You have to give them a lot of credit.
“They have done things the right way and led by example. They have stepped up as leaders this year as a group of six. Very proud of them.
“All six seniors got to play and gave their best effort. They each did a lot of good things. Five of them finished on the floor as the clock ran out. Looking forward to two big conference games next week and the season continuing on toward the playoffs.”
Sophomore guard Danielle DePorter led the Whippets (5-15, 4-10) with 12 points and junior wing Kindyl Kilar added seven.
The Eagles travel to face Beloit Turner on Tuesday at 7 p.m., while the Whippets host Edgerton on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
JEFFERSON 51, WHITEWATER 39
Whitewater 20 19 — 39
Jefferson 28 23 — 51
Whitewater (fg fta-ftm pts) — DePorter 2 6-7 12, Kopecky 1 0-0 2, Kilar 1 4-4 7, Navejas 1 0-2 2, Treder 1 0-1 3, Grosinske 1 1-2 4, Amundson 0 2-4 2, Juoni 1 0-0 2, Truesdale 2 0-0 5. Totals 10 13-20 39.
Jefferson — Madden 3 3-4 11, Serdynski 0 0-4 0, Johnson 11 2-3 24, Helmink 3 8-11 16. Totals 17 13-22 51.
3-point goals — WW (DePorter 2, Kilar 1, Treder 1, Grosinske 1, Truesdale 1) 6; J (Helmink 2, Madden 2) 4.
Total fouls — WW 17, J 1.
