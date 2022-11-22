Grace Nwankwo tallied a game-high 16 points as Edgewood pushed past the host Fort Atkinson girls basketball team 68-36 in a Badger Conference game on Tuesday.
Grace Nwankwo tallied a game-high 16 points as Edgewood pushed past the host Fort Atkinson girls basketball team 68-36 in a Badger Conference game on Tuesday.
Erin Schauer added 11 for the Crusaders (1-1 overall and in conference).
For the Blackhawks (1-2, 1-1), senior guard Elly Kohl scored a team-high 11 points, hitting three of the team’s six 3-pointers. Senior guard Makiah Cave chipped in nine points for Fort, which was minus the services of four players including would-be starters Hannah Baldry and Ashlie Riley.
“Injuries played a big part of it, but we have to be better,” Fort Atkinson girls basketball coach Mark Gavigan said. “There were a lot of us who weren’t ready to play and who were unsure of the offense we were running. Only down by nine at halftime, it was kind of make it or break it early in the second half. Edgewood wanted it more. There were some of us who didn’t show much heart or want when we got down 15 points. We didn’t have that mindset across the board of hitting a few shots to get back in the game. We just never really found a way in the second half to get a consistent offense going against their press.
“We didn’t move enough offensively. We want to run a continuous moving offense. Edgewood pressures the ball well and pressures off the ball well. We talked about using back cuts, but we didn’t do it. We did a lot of standing and looking instead of being active movers and cutters. That hurt us in the second half.”
Fort hosts Wisconsin Heights on Tuesday, Nov. 29.
EDGEWOOD 68, FORT 36
Edgewood 29 39—68
Fort 20 16—36
Edgewood (fgm fta-ftm pts)—Fernandez 2 0-0 5, Schauer 5 0-0 11, Foley 5 0-1 10, Tomlinson 0 3-4 3, Vandiver 2 0-0 4, Maly 1 0-0 2, Gnewuch 3 0-0 6, M. Schmotzer 0 2-4 2, Nwankwo 7 2-4 16, A. Schmotzer 3 3-4 9. Totals 28 10-17 68.
Fort Atkinson—McKelvey 2 1-3 5, Pease 0 1-2 1, Kucken 1 0-0 2, Burke 1 0-0 3, Christiansen 2 0-0 5, Kohl 3 2-2 11, Worden 0 0-2 0, Cave 3 2-2 9. totals 12 6-11 36.
3-point goals—E (Fernandez 1, Schauer 1) 2, FA (Kohl 3, Cave 1, Christiansen 1, Burke 1) 6.
Total fouls—E 16, FA 13.
