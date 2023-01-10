EVANSVILLE — Sophomore forward Ashlyn Enke scored a career-high 18 points and Jefferson pushed past host Evansville 49-43 in a Rock Valley girls basketball game on Tuesday.
Enke scored 16 points, including all three of the team’s three-pointers on the night, before halftime as the Eagles (5-8, 4-5 in conference) gained a 23-15 advantage at the break. Senior forward/center Ayianna Johnson added 10 of her 14 points in the second half.
“Ashlyn had a good outside game for us,” Jefferson girls basketball coach Dena Smith said. “She hit the first shot of the game on a kick out for a 3. That set the tone for us. Typically, when she hits her first shot it will be a good game for her. She kept plugging away and also had backdoor cuts for scores. She did a good job reading those and Ayianna Johnson found her on those plays. Ashlyn’s moving well without the ball and getting easy layups that way. Ashlyn also scored on pick and rolls tonight.”
For the Blue Devils (8-5, 6-4), junior wing Ava Brandenburg poured in a career-high 32 points before fouling out with two minutes remaining.
“Brandenburg’s so athletic and can handle the ball,” Smith said. “She can jump and has a smooth jump shot. It’s hard to keep someone on her for a long time. She can shoot from the outside and post up. I was happy with how the girls made her work for her shots tonight. Ashlyn, Bre Mengel and Libby Krause took turns defending her. All three of those girls did a nice job. None are as tall as her. We really worked hard at making her work for everything she got.”
“I’m proud of the girls for hanging in there and playing good team defense. We worked through the adversity of a team coming back and played tough tonight.”
Brandenburg was Evansville’s lone player to make more than one field goal. The Blue Devils, who were without 17-point per game scorer Maria Messling, cut into a double-digit second-half deficit by forcing turnovers with their press.
