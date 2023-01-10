Jefferson faces Evansville
EVANSVILLE — Sophomore forward Ashlyn Enke scored a career-high 18 points and Jefferson pushed past host Evansville 49-43 in a Rock Valley girls basketball game on Tuesday.

Enke scored 16 points, including all three of the team’s three-pointers on the night, before halftime as the Eagles (5-8, 4-5 in conference) gained a 23-15 advantage at the break. Senior forward/center Ayianna Johnson added 10 of her 14 points in the second half.

