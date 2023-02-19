JEFFERSON -- Maria Messling led all scorers with 18 points, Brooklyn Maves tallied 16 and Evansville beat Jefferson's girls basketball team on its Senior Day, 59-38 on Saturday.
The Blue Devils (15-9, 13-5 in conference) hit seven of their 11 3-pointers in the first half, grabbing a 30-20 edge at the break. The Eagles were within 20-16 midway through the opening half after a 3 by Jena Lenz.
Maves buried four first-half 3s and Messling hit twice from 3 before half. Ava Brandenburg added 14 points.
"Evansville shot well from the 3-point line today and we did not get out there and contest like we should have," Jefferson girls basketball coach Dena Smith said.
Alexis Dobson led the Eagles (10-14, 8-10) with a career-high 11 points and Allie Hesse contributed nine, hitting seven of her eight free throws. Leading scorer Ayianna Johnson was consistently double and triple teamed in the post on the catch, finishing with one field goal and three points.
"Alexis had a good game," Smith said. "She worked hard in the post and did some good things for us offensively."
Jefferson honored its three seniors -- Johnson, Shelby Kaus and Lillian Kamenick -- on Senior Day.
"I'm proud of what they've done in their careers here," Smith said. "They've worked hard and put in a lot of time for the program. Hopefully they've gotten some good memories they'll cherish for a lifetime. I'm glad I got to coach them their senior year."
The Eagles finish tied with Clinton for fifth in the Rock Valley. McFarland (17-1) held off Edgerton (16-2) for the title.
Fifth-seeded Jefferson hosts 12th-seeded Saint Anthony in a Division 3 regional quarterfinal on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
