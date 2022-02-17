EVANSVILLE — Evansville junior forward Maria Messling led all scorers with 21 points and the Blue Devils held the Jefferson girls basketball team scoreless in overtime of a 62-55 home win on Thursday in the regular-season finale for both teams.
Senior guard Abby Helmink hit five 3s and led the Eagles (15-9, 12-6 RVC) with 19 points. Senior guard Riley Madden hit three 3s and scored 14 points, while senior forward Aidyn Messmann chipped in 13 points. Jefferson, which lost its third straight and hit 10 3-pointers, was without leading scorer Ayianna Johnson.
The Eagles rallied from a 12-point hole with 3 minutes, 45 seconds left in regulation thanks to steals that resulted in scores and 3-point plays. Helmink hit a 3 on a set play to tie it at 55-all with 2.5 seconds left. Jefferson stole the ensuing inbounds pass and Helmink had a 3-point look at the buzzer that rimmed off.
“The kids that played fought unbelievably hard until the end,” Jefferson girls basketball coach Mark Peterson said. “In overtime, we had good looks but didn’t finish them. Very happy with how hard the kids fought and they never gave up the entire way. Happy the way we played and ready to turn the page forward into next week.”
Sophomore wing Ava Brandenburg added 17 points for the Blue Devils (11-13, 9-9), who win their fifth straight game.
Jefferson, McFarland and Clinton ended the season in a three-way tie for third place in the RVC.
The fifth-seeded Eagles host 12th-seeded Shoreland Lutheran in a WIAA Division 3 regional quarterfinal on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
