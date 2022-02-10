The Blackhawks’ calling card for much of the season has been a stout defense that creates takeaways.
Fort rode its defense and timely shotmaking from senior guard Taylor Marquart to a 54-48 win over Stoughton in a Badger Conference game at PremierBank Gymnasium on Thursday.
The Blackhawks (9-13, 3-11 Badger Conference) earn back-to-back league victories for the first time since 2011 and also picked up their win win against the Vikings since 2011. Fort has won back-to-back games after topping Milton on Tuesday and has won three of its last four.
“We emphasized going 1-0 tonight,” Fort Atkinson girls basketball coach Michael Rajsich said. “The JV also won tonight. They got beat pretty good last time against Stoughton. They won too, which was great to see them turn the game around after last time.”
Marquart scored 14 of her game-high 20 points after halftime. Junior guard Elly Kohl, who hit three 3s, added 11 points, junior forward Brooke Christiansen had 10 and junior forward Kaitlyn Burke chipped in nine.
“We were looking for matchups the entire game,” Rajsich said. “Taylor is a mismatch. She took advantage of having a guard on her. They were face guarding Elly all game. That meant they couldn’t bring help when Elly is on the other side. Taylor had 1-on-1 situations.
“Kaitlyn Burke had a career-high nine points. Taylor found some open girls too. When you pass well out of the double team, that leads to easy baskets.”
Stoughton, which won the first meeting 54-50 in overtime on Jan. 7, scored just two points in the final nine minutes of the first half, falling behind 23-10 at the break. Viking leading scorer Ava Loftus finished with just seven points, including a 3 at the second-half buzzer. Annie Tangeman led Stoughton (10-13, 7-7) with 19 points and Maddie Reott added 10.
“Early on, we gave up a couple offensive rebounds, but the girls did a good job forcing turnovers,” Rajsich said. “Loftus is a Division 2 signee (to Minnesota State Moorhead) and Reott is a solid post that had 25 points on Tuesday against Monona Grove.
“We made some defensive switches from the first meeting and the girls executed and played really well in the first half as a team. Our help defense and recovery were good. Taking care of the basketball helps also and getting shots every time down the floor is important since they are a good transition team. We did a good job of that as well.”
The Blackhawks play a nonconference game at Waterloo on Monday at 6 p.m.
FORT ATKINSON 54,
STOUGHTON 48
Stoughton 10 38 — 48
Fort Atkinson 23 31 — 54
Stoughton (fg fta-ftm pts) — Borroughs 1 2-4 4, Tangeman 8 3-7 19, Humacher 0 2-2 2, Loftus 3 0-0 7, Royston 1 4-4 6, Reott 4 0-0 10. Totals 17 11-17 48.
Fort Atkinson — Marquart 8 4-5 20, Burke 3 3-4 9, Christiansen 4 1-2 10, Kohl 3 2-2 11, Neste 2 0-0 4. Totals 20 10-13 54.
3-point goals — S (Reott 2, Loftus 1) 3; FA (Kohl 3, Christiansen 1) 4.
Total fouls — S 13, FA 14.
