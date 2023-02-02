Brooklyn Tortorice led all scorers with 15 points and Taylor Moreau added 13 to help Monona Grove beat Fort Atkinson’s girls basketball team 54-34 on Senior Night Thursday.
“For the most part, we fought really well,” Fort Atkinson girls basketball coach Mark Gavigan said. “We sat in a zone the entire game. Unfortunately, they have two really good shooters in Moreau and Tortorice.
“Our kids battled in the second half. We talked about the seniors giving it their all for their last regular-season home game. I’m proud of the effort and how we came together tonight.”
The Blackhawks were up 14-8 early on the conference-leading and eighth-ranked Silver Eagles (17-2, 12-0 in conference) after a pair of 3s by senior guard Elly Kohl. Tortorice and Moreau each hit a pair of 3s in the final eight minutes of the first half, helping MG go ahead 32-20 at the break.
Fort (6-15, 2-10) stayed within 12 points or so for much of the second half until needing to foul to extend the game late. The Blackhawks — and their seniors — acquitted themselves well in their final regular-season home game at FAHS.
Kohl led Fort with 14 points and Ashlie Riley added 12.
Fort honored its seven seniors — Kohl, Brooke Christiansen, Kaitlyn Burke, Makiah Cave, Ruth Stiemke, Kendall Garant and manager Ellie Tuten — on Senior Night and Gavigan praised the group for its contributions to the program.
“These seniors are a really special group,” Gavigan said. “We talked before the game as just the coaches and the seniors, we set a lot of goals this season. Statistically speaking, we’ve falling short of those goals. The one we circled was changing the culture. The seven girls honored tonight are a massive part of turning it around.
“Even though our record doesn’t indicate it, the culture is much different than it was last year. The seniors took the reins and got everyone in line. When I look at the seven of them, I don’t know if I could have asked for a better group. They’re a good mix of vocal and quiet leaders. We have some girls who don’t see the court as often who are as bought in as everyone else. They love each other. I talked to the seniors about letting them give me a chance. I’m a young guy replacing another young guy as head coach.
“Plenty of girls left the program. I’m grateful for all they’ve given Fort over the years and all they’ve done. These seniors are incredible young ladies. They have bright futures ahead of them. Watching and tracking them in college as they become young adults is the thing I like most about this job. I’m excited to see what next year and the future brings for all of them.”
