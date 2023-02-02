Fort faces Monona Grove

Brooklyn Tortorice led all scorers with 15 points and Taylor Moreau added 13 to help Monona Grove beat Fort Atkinson’s girls basketball team 54-34 on Senior Night Thursday.

“For the most part, we fought really well,” Fort Atkinson girls basketball coach Mark Gavigan said. “We sat in a zone the entire game. Unfortunately, they have two really good shooters in Moreau and Tortorice.

