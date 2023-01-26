WHITEWATER — Fort Atkinson won a back-and-forth girls basketball game 53-51 at Whitewater on Thursday in nonconference action.
The Blackhawks (6-13) came out of the gates in the first half with an 11-2 run. The Whippets cut Fort’s lead to 29-24 at halftime. Out of the break, Fort went ahead by nine before eventually watching their lead fade completely away and turn into a six-point deficit at the five-minute mark.
The Blackhawks, who snapped a five-game slide, clawed back, showed their mettle and handled late-game pressure well to prevail.
“When we were down six with five minutes left, Ashlie Riley got going to the rim, drew a double team and found Claire Kucken in the short corner,” Fort Atkinson girls basketball coach Mark Gavigan said. “She hit that shot to make it a four-point game. We took a collective breath and locked down on defense from there. We got a couple transition buckets late, Ashlie and Kaitlyn Burke both had and-1s before Elly Kohl sealed it off with a couple free throws.
“We talked about handling adversity a lot the last few weeks. Basketball’s a game of momentum and runs. You can’t shy away from that. After Claire’s jumper, we realized we were going to be ok. It was nice to see our girls figure it out. Elly went and got the ball, set up our offense and didn’t rush into anything. Her senior leadership was key in settling it down and finishing it off the right way.”
Riley scored 11 of her team-high 16 points, including hitting all five of her free throws attempts, after halftime for Fort. Kohl hit three first-half 3s and finished with 13 points.
For the Whippets (5-13), Calli Grosinske totaled 17 points, Kindyl Kilar added 14 and Mayte Navejas contributed 12.
“We handled Fort’s press well and played aggressively on defense forcing turnovers and connecting on those possessions,” Whitewater girls basketball coach Kristen Lippens said. “A few shots didn’t land, but it was an amazing fight.”
Fort hosts DeForest on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. while Whitewater hosts Turner tonight at 7 p.m. on Youth Night.
