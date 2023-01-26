Fort faces Whitewater
WHITEWATER — Fort Atkinson won a back-and-forth girls basketball game 53-51 at Whitewater on Thursday in nonconference action.

The Blackhawks (6-13) came out of the gates in the first half with an 11-2 run. The Whippets cut Fort’s lead to 29-24 at halftime. Out of the break, Fort went ahead by nine before eventually watching their lead fade completely away and turn into a six-point deficit at the five-minute mark.

