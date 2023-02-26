Fort falls to Union Grove

UNION GROVE -- Ninth-seeded Fort Atkinson lost to top-seeded Union Grove 86-31 in a Division 2 girls basketball regional semifinal on Friday.

The Broncos led 12-11 after six minutes of play. Union Grove, ranked No. 5 in state, then used its 2-2-1 delayed trap defense to wreak havoc and build a sizable advantage.

Load comments