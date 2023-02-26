UNION GROVE -- Ninth-seeded Fort Atkinson lost to top-seeded Union Grove 86-31 in a Division 2 girls basketball regional semifinal on Friday.
The Broncos led 12-11 after six minutes of play. Union Grove, ranked No. 5 in state, then used its 2-2-1 delayed trap defense to wreak havoc and build a sizable advantage.
"Our 2-3 zone worked for the first six minutes of the game," Fort Atkinson girls basketball coach Mark Gavigan said. "After that, their press got the best of us. Silly turnovers led to easy points in transition. Union Grove also shot it well and started burying us. We lost a little confidence and it spiraled from there.
"When the press comes, they take away the middle and make you make a quick decision with where you're going to go with the ball. We let the press come to us instead of pushing it up, which made for a difficult evening."
Union Grove's Sophia Rampulla, a University of Milwaukee recruit, hit eight 3-pointers en route to 30 points. Elizabeth Spang added 20.
Senior guard Elly Kohl led Fort with 15 points.
The Blackhawks finish the season -- Gavigan's first at the helm -- 8-18. Gavigan's thankful for the efforts of the outgoing senior class to establish a positive culture that will remain for future seasons.
"The senior group is an incredible group of young women who are good leaders," Gavigan said. "They bought into everything we talked about and were an extension of the coaching staff. Their ability to handle some of those things made my job easier.
"To me the highlight of the season, and what makes me feel good about year one, is our girls in the locker room talking about how they thought about quitting last year and that they'd lost their love of basketball, but that they found it this year. That's special to me to be a part of that.
"This is a special group of seniors that'll be missed by me and their teammates. Our year was a good ride. I couldn't imagine it going much better. We fell a little short of our statistical goals. That said, we wanted to change the culture and the way young women look at basketball in Fort Atkinson.
"We did that and now hopefully we can build on that this summer and heading into next year."
Union Grove (24-2) beat fourth-seeded Delavan-Darien 82-42 in Saturday's regional final and faces second-seeded Waukesha West in Thursday's sectional semifinal.
