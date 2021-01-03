OSHKOSH — Fort Atkinson held just four players to baskets, but Lourdes Academy still found a way to pick up a home victory over the Blackhawks, 43-39, Saturday in a nonconference girls basketball game.

Junior guard Taylor Marquart led Fort Atkinson (2-8) with a team-high 12 points. Fellow junior Tyla Staude chipped in with 10 points. No other Blackhawk player was able to score more than five points.

Lourdes Academy was led by a pair of 15-point scorers — with Hope Burns and Molly Moore combining for 30 points. Lourdes held on to its 21-17 lead as both teams scored 22 points in the second half.

LOURDES ACADEMY 43, FORT ATKINSON 39

Fort Atkinson 17 22 — 39

Lourdes Academy 21 22 — 43

FORT ATKINSON (fg ftm-fta pts) — Christiansen 2 0-0 5; Belzer 1 0-0 2; Marquart 5 2-2 12; Staude 3 2-4 10; Burke 1 0-0 2; Kohl 2 0-0 5; Jacobson 1 1-2 3.

3-pointers: FA 3 (Christiansen, Staude, Kohl), Total fouls: FA 13

