Senior guard Elly Kohl led three players in double figures with a game-high 22 points and Fort Atkinson beat visiting Waterloo 59-38 in a nonconference girls basketball game on Tuesday.

“We got into our ‘Zaga offense and a couple times Waterloo slipped down off Elly and she got some space,” Fort Atkinson girls basketball coach Mark Gavigan said. “Elly is looking to find her shot a lot more. Having Hannah Baldry be our primary guard and ballhandler has taken pressure off Elly. We told Elly when she’s open to shoot. She had 24 in our last game versus Elkhorn and is definitely leading the way for us offensively. When Elly’s playing with the mindset she is now, she’s hard to stop.”

Load comments