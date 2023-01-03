Fort Atkinson senior forward Brooke Christiansen scores in transition during the first half of Tuesday’s nonconference home game versus Waterloo. Christiansen scored 10 points in the Blackhawks’ 59-38 victory.
Senior guard Elly Kohl led three players in double figures with a game-high 22 points and Fort Atkinson beat visiting Waterloo 59-38 in a nonconference girls basketball game on Tuesday.
“We got into our ‘Zaga offense and a couple times Waterloo slipped down off Elly and she got some space,” Fort Atkinson girls basketball coach Mark Gavigan said. “Elly is looking to find her shot a lot more. Having Hannah Baldry be our primary guard and ballhandler has taken pressure off Elly. We told Elly when she’s open to shoot. She had 24 in our last game versus Elkhorn and is definitely leading the way for us offensively. When Elly’s playing with the mindset she is now, she’s hard to stop.”
Kohl hit four of her five 3-point shots in the first half as the Blackhawks (4-7) built a 32-21 lead en route to snapping a four-game skid. Fort sophomore forward Ashlie Riley chipped in 16 points, senior forward Brooke Christiansen added 10 and senior guard Makiah Cave totaled seven.
“Ashlie and Brooke both had their best games of the year tonight,” Gavigan said. “Brooke was aggressive getting to the rim and Ashlie finished well. Those two work well off each another when they are at their peak. Their energy was contagious. It started with Elly and fed down to those two.
“Our defense was also the best its been. We switched screens and frustrated them and then turned turnovers into points in transition. This was a really good game for us and a really good step in the right direction.”
For the Pirates (6-4), senior Julia Asik scored 16 points and junior Tess Blundell chipped in eight.
