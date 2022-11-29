Ashlie Riley
Fort Atkinson sophomore center Ashlie Riley (1) shoots in the paint during the second half of Tuesday’s nonconference home game versus Wisconsin Heights.

 Nate Gilbert

Senior guard Elly Kohl notched a game-leading 18 points, hitting four 3-pointers, as Fort Atkinson’s girls basketball team beat visiting Wisconsin Heights 58-34 in a nonconference game on Tuesday.

The Blackhawks (2-2) took care of business from the get-go, building a 30-16 lead at halftime. Kohl hit three times from beyond the arc in the first half. Senior guards Bella McKelvey and Makiah Cave contributed 10 points apiece and sophomore center Ashlie Riley added eight points.

