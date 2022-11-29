Senior guard Elly Kohl notched a game-leading 18 points, hitting four 3-pointers, as Fort Atkinson’s girls basketball team beat visiting Wisconsin Heights 58-34 in a nonconference game on Tuesday.
The Blackhawks (2-2) took care of business from the get-go, building a 30-16 lead at halftime. Kohl hit three times from beyond the arc in the first half. Senior guards Bella McKelvey and Makiah Cave contributed 10 points apiece and sophomore center Ashlie Riley added eight points.
Fort hit nine 3s for the night and took 26 fouls shot, making 16, in addition to having nine players score.
“It was a good team effort offensively,” Fort Atkinson girls basketball coach Mark Gavigan said. “We talked about being conscience of working the ball inside out. Heights tended to collapse a lot. We wanted to look for our outside shooters. We were ready to shoot and didn’t experience as much pressure as in the past. Once the first couple fell, our confidence grew and more started to drop.”
The Vanguards (1-3) made just one 3-pointer and finished with nine total field goals.
“We talked pre game and in scout about coming out and being the aggressor,” Gavigan said. “We haven’t had good starts this season. The girls took that challenge to heart. We started off 7-0. We went with a set play and Elly hit a 3. They bought into what we talked about and took that aggressive mindset to heart.
“They never let Heights into the game. Our girls kept the pedal down and we were the team that wanted it more tonight. They showed that for the entire game. We’re proud of the girls and proud to get back to .500.”
