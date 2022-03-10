GIRLS BASKETBALL Girls basketball: Fort's Marquart, Kohl earn all-conference honors Mar 10, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Fort Atkinson’s girls basketball team had two players voted all-conference in recently held Badger-East Conference voting.Senior wing Taylor Marquart was a first-team selection and junior guard Elly Kohl was a second-team honoree.Marquart averaged a team-leading 13.8 points per game. She also led the team in rebounds per game (6.3), assists per game (3) and steals per game (2.1).Kohl averaged 11.5 points per game, hitting 67 3-pointers on 41 percent shooting, while registering two assists per contest.Beaver Dam won the conference with a 14-1 record followed by Waunakee and Monona Grove each at 10-5, Watertown at 9-6, DeForest and Stoughton each at 8-7, Fort Atkinson at 3-12 and Milton at 2-13.2021-22 BADGER EAST GIRLS BASKETBALLALL-CONFERENCENAME SCHOOL POSITION YEAR1ST TEAMGabby Wilke Beaver Dam W 10UKylie Wittnebel Beaver Dam F 11Rylan Oberg DeForest G 10Jaelyn Derlein DeForest G 11Taylor Marquart Fort Atkinson W 12Avery Poole Monona Grove PG 12UAva Loftus Stoughton G 12UDrew Hinrichs Watertown G 10Ashley Sawicki Waunakee F 12Lauren Meudt Waunakee G 12HONORABLE MENTIONBella Oestreicher Beaver Dam W 11Anni Sallitel Beaver Dam W 10Leila Ashley Beaver Dam W 12Aspin Kelliher DeForest G 11Elly Kohl Fort Atkinson G 11Saige Radke Milton PG 12Taylor Moreau Monona Grove SG 11Abbey Inda Monona Grove G 10Annie Tangeman Stoughton F 12Maddie Reott Stoughton G 11Lily Oiler Watertown G 10Lily Gifford Watertown G 12Ellie Demet Watertown G 10Riley Quinn Watertown F 12Kylee Grabarski Waunakee G 12Ava Bryan Waunakee F 12UUnanimous Selection Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
