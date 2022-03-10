Fort Atkinson’s girls basketball team had two players voted all-conference in recently held Badger-East Conference voting.

Senior wing Taylor Marquart was a first-team selection and junior guard Elly Kohl was a second-team honoree.

Marquart averaged a team-leading 13.8 points per game. She also led the team in rebounds per game (6.3), assists per game (3) and steals per game (2.1).

Kohl averaged 11.5 points per game, hitting 67 3-pointers on 41 percent shooting, while registering two assists per contest.

Beaver Dam won the conference with a 14-1 record followed by Waunakee and Monona Grove each at 10-5, Watertown at 9-6, DeForest and Stoughton each at 8-7, Fort Atkinson at 3-12 and Milton at 2-13.

2021-22 BADGER EAST GIRLS BASKETBALL

ALL-CONFERENCE

NAME SCHOOL POSITION YEAR

1ST TEAM

Gabby Wilke Beaver Dam W 10U

Kylie Wittnebel Beaver Dam F 11

Rylan Oberg DeForest G 10

Jaelyn Derlein DeForest G 11

Taylor Marquart Fort Atkinson W 12

Avery Poole Monona Grove PG 12U

Ava Loftus Stoughton G 12U

Drew Hinrichs Watertown G 10

Ashley Sawicki Waunakee F 12

Lauren Meudt Waunakee G 12

HONORABLE MENTION

Bella Oestreicher Beaver Dam W 11

Anni Sallitel Beaver Dam W 10

Leila Ashley Beaver Dam W 12

Aspin Kelliher DeForest G 11

Elly Kohl Fort Atkinson G 11

Saige Radke Milton PG 12

Taylor Moreau Monona Grove SG 11

Abbey Inda Monona Grove G 10

Annie Tangeman Stoughton F 12

Maddie Reott Stoughton G 11

Lily Oiler Watertown G 10

Lily Gifford Watertown G 12

Ellie Demet Watertown G 10

Riley Quinn Watertown F 12

Kylee Grabarski Waunakee G 12

Ava Bryan Waunakee F 12

UUnanimous Selection

Recommended for you

Load comments