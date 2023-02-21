Cambridge junior Saveea Freeland drives to the hoop during a regional quarterfinal versus Wisconsin Heights in Cambridge on Tuesday. Freeland scored a game-high 24 points in the Blue Jays' 68-40 victory.
CAMBRIDGE -- The fifth-seeded Cambridge girls basketball team used a big second half to charge past 12th-seeded Wisconsin Heights in a Division 4 regional quarterfinal at CHS on Tuesday.
The Blue Jays (16-8) led 34-27 at halftime in search of their third victory over the Vanguards (4-17) in the last eight days.
Cambridge led 34-27 at the break before quickly pulling away after half.
“I thought they responded beautifully in the second half,” Cambridge girls basketball coach Doug Pickarts said. “Our goal was to pound it in on them. We had a very clear size advantage and we knew they were going to pack it in.”
Junior Saveea Freeland led the Blue Jays 24 points, including 17 in the first half. Sophomore Brooke Stenklyft scored 10 of her 16 after half. Sophomore Megan Bernhardt chipped in 12.
“Our goal was 20 offensive rebounds,” Pickarts said. “Saveea started the second half with five rebounds in the first four minutes, so we really picked it up a lot.”
Defensively, Cambridge adjusted from a first half that saw the Blue Jays give up 27 points, including four 3-pointers. In the second half, Cambridge allowed just four made baskets.
“We were giving them too many open 3s in the first half and we were letting them come off screens to get the ball,” Pickarts said. “In the first four possessions (of the second half) we had steals and in the fifth, the girl tried to shoot over two of our taller players.”
Cambridge advances to face fourth-seeded Mineral Point (19-5) on the road in Friday's regional semifinal at 7 p.m.
