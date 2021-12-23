LAKE MILLS — Gabby Wilke led all scorers with 16 points as Beaver Dam topped the host Lakeside Lutheran girls basketball team 66-41 in a nonconference game on Thursday.

Annika Salettel and Kylie Wittnebel added 12 points apiece for the Golden Beavers (10-2), who are the sixth-ranked team in the WisSports.net Coaches Poll.

“They are a solid team that plays inside out and outside in,” Lakeside Lutheran girls basketball coach Andy Asmus said. “They have a good combination of speed and patience. Wilke and Wittnebel are real nice players. Beaver Dam is a good team. Tim Chase is a proven winning coach and I’m proud of the effort my girls gave.”

Senior forward Lily Schuetz led the Warriors, who had a five-game win streak snapped and are 6-2 overall, with 10 points, sophomore forward Ava Stein scored eight and junior guard Marin Riesen contributed seven.

“I know the scoreboard wasn’t in our favor but man, did I think my girls competed,” Asmus said. “We went toe to toe and fought all game. It was a fun atmosphere despite being on the losing end. We needed to connect on a few more of those open looks to cut the scoring gap.

“I loved the intensity that both teams showed. It was a really fun game to play. I respect their program a ton.”

The Warriors play Racine St. Catherine’s at New Berlin Eisenhower High School in the Viking Holiday Classic on Wednesday at 10 a.m.

Beaver Dam (fg ft-ftm pts) — Wilke 5 4-4 16, Salettel 4 1-2 12, Wittnebel 6 0-0 12, Holt 1 0-0 2, Kuenzi 0 2-2 2, Oestreicher 1 2-2 5, Czarnecki 2 1-2 5, Lapen 3 0-0 8, Stofhoff 1 2-2 4. Totals 23 12-14 66.

Lakeside Lutheran — Cody 0 2-2 2, Shadoski 0 3-4 3, Schuetz 4 2-5 10, Liddicoat 1 2-2 5, Riesen 2 2-4 7, De Galley 2 2-2 6, Stein 4 0-0 8. Totals 13 13-19 41.

Three-point goals — BD (Salettel 3, Wilke 2, Lapen 2 Oestreicher 1), 8, LL (Riesen 1, Liddicoat 1) 2.

Total fouls — BD 17, LL 12.

