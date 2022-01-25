The Blackhawks built a slim edge at halftime against the top team in the Badger-East Conference and were within striking distance well into the second half.
Fort, however, could not prevail.
Gabby Wilke scored a game-high 15 points as Beaver Dam used a strong second half to top the Fort Atkinson girls basketball team 52-32 at PremierBank Gymnasium on Tuesday.
The Blackhawks (6-11, 1-9 Badger) led 15-14 at halftime, relying on stingy defense and an early 11-2 run for the advantage.
After halftime, the Golden Beavers (17-2, 9-1) started to show the offensive precision and skill that led the program to three consecutive WIAA Division 2 state championships from 2017-2019. Wilke, who got in foul trouble early on, scored 10 points in the second half, which saw BD score 38 to extend its win streak to 11 games.
“Beaver Dam moves the ball at a high level,” Fort Atkinson girls basketball coach Michael Rajsich said. “Every girl on the floor can score it, which makes it difficult to defend. You have to choose who you’re ok with taking shots. All the girls that go in the game can score.”
For the Blackhawks, who have lost three straight, senior guard Taylor Marquart and junior guard Elly Kohl totaled 11 points apiece.
“We rebounded really well and did a good job of playing team defense,” Rajsich said of the first half. “It was a collective job of team defense. Beaver Dam has much more size. We tried to limit them to one shot.
“Offensively, we did a pretty good job limiting turnovers in the first half and did a good job attacking when we had the chance.”
Fort is looking to be crisper on offense in an effort to complement its defense and close games out.
“We did a good job competing in a high-level game,” Rajsich said. “We have to do a better job on offense though. We just had some shots that did not fall. Beaver Dam hit shots in the second half, which was the difference.
“Super proud of the team. Our coaches had a good game plan and the players bought in. The crowd and student sections were loud and the band was awesome.”
The Blackhawks play at DeForest on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.
BEAVER DAM 52,
FORT ATKINSON 32
Beaver Dam 14 38 — 52
Fort Atkinson 15 17 — 32
Beaver Dam (fg fta-ftm pts) — Wilke 5 4-4 15, Salettel 3 0-0 8, Wittnebel 3 0-0 6, Kuenzi 1 0-0 3, Oestrciher 2 0-0 5, Czarnecki 2 1-2 5, Ashley 3 1-2 7, Lapen 1 1-2 3. Totals 20 7-10 52.
Fort Atkinson — Riley 2 2-2 6, Marquart 5 1-2 11, Burke 1 0-0 2, Neste 1 0-0 2, Kohl 4 1-2 11. Totals 13 4-6 32
3-point goals — BD (Wilke 1, Salettel 2, Kuenzi 1, Oestricher 1) 5; FA (Kohl 2) 2.
Total fouls — BD 12, FA 8.
