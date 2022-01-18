Watertown’s 1-3-1 defense made life difficult and baskets hard to come by for the Blackhawks.
Sophomore guard Ellie Demet led all scorers with 13 points and sophomore guard Lily Oiler added 12 as the Goslings topped the Fort Atkinson girls basketball team 49-27 in a Badger Conference game at Premier Bank Gymnasium on Tuesday.
“When you play against a 1-3-1, you have to shoot it well,” Fort Atkinson girls basketball coach Michael Rajsich said. “We didn’t shoot it well tonight. Brooke (Christiansen) made two 3s in a row in the second half to keep us in it a little bit.
“Watertown is really long and well-coached. They run the 1-3-1 all the time and they adjust. They have calls within the 1-3-1 with things they can take away. They can take what we scored on away. We had a lot of good looks, but we just have to make them. A few times we got the ball in the corner, and that’s not a good place to be.
“The first four to five minutes, we struggled and the girls got better throughout the game. When you get it inside against their length they are going to challenge a shot. They have size across the floor. If you get a high-low, you have to finish over length. We competed for most of the game. This is the first time we’ve seen a 1-3-1 this year.
“Super proud of the way we played defense.”
The Goslings (12-5, 4-4 Badger) jumped out to a 12-3 lead thanks to six points by Oiler. Fort scored the next 10 points — capped by junior forward Kaitlyn Burke’s layup — to pull ahead 13-12. Watertown, which has won three straight and eight of its last nine, ended the first half with a 7-0 spurt to grab a six-point lead and pulled away for good midway through the second half.
Senior guard Taylor Marquart, junior guard Elly Kohl and junior forward Brooke Christiansen totaled six points apiece for the Blackhawks (6-9, 1-7), who had a two-game win streak snapped.
Fort dedicated the No. 5 jersey of senior and former player Natalie Kammer, who was diagnosed with Chronic Thromboembolic Pulmonary Hypertension (CTEPH), in a pregame ceremony. The program decided in part to honor Kammer on Tuesday because she was in the youth program that current Watertown and former Fort coach Matt Stollberg was apart of a few years back.
“We decided after talking as a program that nobody could wear the jersey she wore,” Rajsich said. “Her family has been so supportive. Natalie’s been helping with the boys program this year.
“It meant a lot to the girls to be able to give that to her. She’s had to battle through a lot. Natalie has a great family. This was a simple thing our basketball program could do for her. She’s been a big part of the program obviously, and she’s made an impart on all the coaches and players.”
The Badger-Conference winning football team was honored for its successful campaign during halftime.
The Blackhawks travel to face Waunakee on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
WATERTOWN 49,
FORT ATKINSON 27
Watertown 19 30 — 49
Fort Atkinson 13 14 — 27
Watertown (fg ft-ftm pts) — Hickey 0 1-2 1, Oiler 5 2-3 12, Demet 5 3-3 13, Johnson 3 0-2 6, Gifford 3 0-0 8, Hinrichs 3 0-0 6, Quinn 1 1-1 3. Totals 20 7-11 49.
Fort Atkinson — Riley 2 1-3 5, Marquart 1 4-4 6, Burke 1 0-0 2, Christiansen 2 0-0 6, Kohl 2 0-0 6, Neste 0 2-2 2. Totals 8 7-9 27.
Three-point goals — WTN (Gifford 2) 2; FA (Kohl 2, Christiansen 2) 4.
Total fouls — WTN 13, FA 10.
