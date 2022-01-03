Johnson Creek junior guard Brittany Rue puts up a floater in the lane during a girls basketball game against Cambria-Friesland on Monday at JCHS. Rue scored 14 points to lead the Bluejays in a 52-31 loss.
Johnson Creek senior guard Lexi Swanson looks to finish in transition during a girls basketball game against Cambria-Friesland on Monday at JCHS. Swanson scored seven points for the Bluejays in a 52-31 loss.
Johnson Creek freshman forward Dominique Patterson goes up strong following a steal while Cambria-Friesland senior guard Haley Olson defends during a girls basketball game on Monday at JCHS. Patterson scored seven points for the Bluejays in a 52-31 loss.
JOHNSON CREEK — Senior guard Kennedy Smit scored 11 of her 18 points in the second half to lead Cambria-Friesland’s girls basketball team to a 52-31 nonconference win over Johnson Creek on Monday.
Cambria-Friesland (3-5) scored the first 11 points of the game, but Johnson Creek (6-5) rallied to tie the game with an 11-0 run of its own.
The Hilltoppers held a sizeable height advantage, but the Bluejays got going with defensive pressure and transition scoring. Junior guard Brittany Rue got to the line early and her teammates followed suit.
The Bluejays took their first lead of the night on a 3-pointer by senior guard Lexi Swanson in the corner to put her team up 16-14 with just over six minutes left in the opening half.
After the Hilltoppers tied it at 16-16, Rue hit a 3 from the opposite corner and later made a free throw to extend Johnson Creek’s lead to 20-16. Freshman forward Dominique Patterson scored three times in transition following steals to help the Bluejays erase an 11-point deficit with a 24-5 run.
Ava Gove hit a 3-pointer from the top in the closing seconds of the half for the Hilltoppers, and Cambria-Friesland went on to dominate the second half. Junior guard Lindsay Drews scored all 10 of her points after the break for C-F.
Rue led the Bluejays with 14 points while Swanson and Patterson each added seven. Johnson Creek hosts Deerfield on Friday.
