MONONA — Junior shooting guard Taylor Moreau totaled 16 points and senior point guard Avery Poole chipped in 13 as Monona Grove beat the visiting Fort Atkinson girls basketball team 77-54 in a Badger Conference game on Thursday.
The Blackhawks (7-13, 1-11) jumped ahead 7-0 early but the Silver Eagles countered by switching to a zone look before leading 34-24 at the break. Fort was within 40-33 in the second half before a 12-0 MG run all but put it out of reach. The Silver Eagles (12-7, 9-3) connected on 14 3-pointers, including four by Moreau and three by Poole.
“When they get stops and can get in transition, you lose shooters,” Fort Atkinson girls basketball coach Michael Rajsich said. “MG did a nice job pushing the ball and kicking. They got some offensive rebounds also that led to 3s.
“Naturally, they shoot a lot of 3s to begin with. We have to be a little better defensively. We have to find a way to work through adversity. We continued to battle all game.
“We also have to play better on-ball defense. They have some good athletes and good players. It’s hard to replicate their offense in practice.”
Junior guard Elly Kohl hit four 3-pointers and led Fort with 16 points. Freshman forward Ashlie Riley added 13 points, senior guard Taylor Marquart had 10 and junior forward Brooke Christiansen finished with eight.
“We did some nice things offensively, which we’ve been waiting for,” Rajsich said. “Ashlie Riley probably played her best game of the year and Elly shot it well in the second half.”
The Blackhawks host Milton on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
