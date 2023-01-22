JEFFERSON -- Opportunities of this nature arise once per season.
The chance to secure bragging rights over an archival grabs everyone's attention.
The Jefferson girls basketball team grabbed the bull by the horns in the second half, topping visiting Fort Atkinson 46-36 in the annual Battle for the Paddle game on Saturday.
"Rivalries are always fun games," Jefferson girls basketball coach Dena Smith said. "Playing Fort for the paddle, I had forgotten how fun this could be and having Hoops For Hope be a part of this has been a great day with everything going on. It was a really fun, back and forth game that was competitive. I'm grateful we came out on the winning end."
The Eagles (7-9), who are winners of three of their past four, needed a rally to reclaim the paddle.
Fort senior guard Elly Kohl hit a 3 right off the bat in the second half to give the visitors a five-point edge. Sophomore center Ashlie Riley then took a charge on Jefferson senior forward/center Ayianna Johnson, resulting in the latter's third foul of the contest.
Blackhawks sophomore guard Mary Worden drove baseline at the 13-minute mark of the half, dishing to senior guard Makiah Cave for a corner 3 to make it 29-21.
Fort (5-12) scored one point in the next 11 minutes and made one more field goal in the game.
"We tried hard to shut down their post players," Smith said. "Having AJ block quite a few shots was key in the second half. We really tried to focus on our help defense and shut down their point guard. We tried to do that in the second half a little more. After a few of their players got away from us in the first half, we focused on our help defense."
Jefferson sophomore forward Ashlyn Enke, who scored nine of her 11 points after halftime, had a personal 7-0 run -- capped by the go-ahead 3-pointer in the corner on a look from Johnson -- to give the Eagles a 30-29 lead at the midway point of the second half.
Johnson, who was a force on the glass and swatted away a plethora of shots in addition to scoring a game-high 20 points, grabbed a steal, raced the length of the floor and put back her own miss to extend the Eagles' lead. Back-to-back baskets by Enke and Johnson made it 36-30 with under seven minutes to go.
Fort cut its deficit to 37-32 with 2:15 left on a pair of Riley free throws. Kohl snatched a steal in the corner off the Blackhawks' press next but the ensuing 3-point shot went begging.
By the time Fort possessed it again, Jefferson's lead ballooned to nine points. The Eagles twice split a pair of free throws. On the first occasion, the ball went out of bounds off Fort with Johnson in hard pursuit. The second time, Johnson grabbed an offensive rebound and put it in, pushing the margin to 41-32 and all but sealing it.
Johnson was sidelined for a lengthy stretch of the first half due to two quick fouls. Junior forward Allie Hesse picked up the slack with seven first-half points, including a 3, to keep it close and finished with 10 points.
"Allie and Ashlyn have really been able to step up the last couple of games," Smith said. "They're making smart decisions with the ball. Ashlyn's shooting from the outside and Allie's making good baskets, taking the ball to the basket and finishing, which is why she's gotten a few more minutes the last few games. That's helped her confidence. Allie is a smart player and she's using those smarts to her advantage on the floor, which is helping us out."
Johnson played 18-plus minutes in the second half without any additional foul trouble.
"We've been talking with her the whole season about playing under control while still being able to block shots and not bodying up," Smith said. "She's taken the coaching and done great things with it. She's had a lot of blocked shots this season without fouling, which has been the big difference for her compared to years past. Kudos to her for taking that coaching in and doing something with it this year."
Riley scored 13 and Kohl finished with 12 for Fort, which won the paddle last season for the first time since 2015.
"I told our team after the game I felt like I could have put ourselves in a better position to defend Johnson," Fort Atkinson girls basketball coach Mark Gavigan said. "It was hard to see the seniors' faces in the locker room. You know how much this game means to them. It's something we talked about all week.
"We got a lot of open looks, they just weren't going our way in the second half. Ashlie worked as hard as she possibly could against Johnson and took some solid charges. You're never going to take a player like Johnson away.
"We did a good job limiting her. Enke's corner 3 took the wind out of our sails a little bit. When we got up 29-21, I took timeout to give Ashlie a little breather and it killed our momentum a little bit. Jefferson trimmed our lead in a minute and a half."
Fort never found its footing offensively down the stretch and had its hands full defensively trying to curtail Johnson.
"Jefferson runs two screens offensively to get Johnson involved," Gavigan said. "One is an open flex screen off the top elbow. We talked about going underneath it and did pretty well with that. The other is a cross block screen. We wanted to have our other big stay there until Ashlie could recover. We let that get too loose.
"The second Johnson gets the ball, we wanted to come down and double her. We wanted to force her to shoot and get her away from the rim. We didn't box out well in the final 10-minute stretch or so and then just couldn't buy a bucket. There were a couple times we went into the paint and we had talked about pump-faking because Johnson likes to block shots. She's talented enough and with her size, she won't allow a lot of those inside shots. We didn't adapt to the inside-out game and forced some shots inside."
On Tuesday, Jefferson plays at Big Foot and Fort travels to face Beaver Dam.
JEFFERSON 46, FORT ATKINSON 36
Fort Atkinson 21 15 -- 36
Jefferson 19 27 -- 46
Fort Atkinson (fg fta-ftm pts) -- Riley 5 3-5 13, Baldry 1 0-0 2, Burke 1 1-2 3, Christiansen 0 0-2 0, Kohl 4 2-2 12, Cave 2 0-0 6. Totals 13 6-11 36.
Jefferson -- Mengel 1 0-0 2, Messmann 0 1-2 1, Johnson 10 0-2 20, Krause 0 1-2 1, Lenz 0 1-4 1, Hesse 4 1-2 10, Enke 4 2-5 11. Totals 19 6-17 46.
3-point goals -- FA (Kohl 2, Cave 2) 4; J (Enke 1, Hesse 1) 2.
Total fouls -- FA 18, J 14.
Fouled out -- FA: Worden.
