JEFFERSON -- The Eagles treated the start of the playoffs as a clean slate.
So far, the picture they have painted is pretty appealing.
Senior forward/center Ayianna Johnson poured in 27 points and fifth-seeded Jefferson knocked off ninth-seeded Shoreland Lutheran 66-51 in a WIAA Division 3 regional final girls basketball game at JHS on Saturday.
Sophomore forward Ashlyn Enke added 11 of her 17 points before half and sophomore forward Bre Mengel scored eight of her 10 before the break for the Eagles, who won their second regional title in three seasons.
"We knew if we got AJ the ball, they were going to collapse on her and we could send some people backdoor," Jefferson girls basketball coach Dena Smith. "We were able to have AJ find some girls cutting backdoor. Ashlyn, Bre and Aeryn Messmann did a really nice job cutting backdoor and AJ did a super job finding those girls. Our team executed the game plan very well tonight."
Johnson attracted double and triple teams on the catch for the duration of the first half. She still scored 13 before the break as the Eagles led 37-25 at half.
Jefferson used an early 11-0 push to grab momentum and a 17-5 lead. Johnson had a steal and transition score, putback and successful 3-point play on the block during the surge.
The Pacers countered with an 11-2 run over five-plus minute to get within three.
The Eagles (13-14) answered with six consecutive points, eventually leading 35-23 with a minute left in the half on a 3 by Enke. From the high post, Johnson dished to Enke for a score with 20 seconds left in the half.
"Ashlyn was the beneficiary of backdoor cuts with AJ and she did a super job of getting open on the wing," Smith said. "Ashlyn's been doing a great job of cutting backdoor. When it's time, she's been hitting her outside shots too. I can't say enough as a sophomore how she's stepped up and taken a scoring role on this team."
Shoreland Lutheran (8-19) kept things interesting after halftime, pulling within single digits on a couple occasions.
Jefferson junior forward Libby Krause buried a 3 on a kick out from Mengel, pushing the margin to 48-35. Johnson added a lefty finish on the Eagles' next trip before assisting on a bucket by Krause to keep it a 15-point game.
The Pacers scored five quick points to get within 52-42 at the eight-minute mark but quickly found themselves in a 19-point hole four minutes later.
"In the second half, we were able to post AJ up on the block," Smith said. "For whatever reason, they didn't double team her. We got AJ the ball with only one pass and early in the offense. We took advantage of secondary breaks to score inside."
The Eagles, who have outscored their three postseason foes by an average of 39 points, face second-seeded Racine Lutheran (15-11) in Thursday's sectional semifinal at East Troy High School beginning at 7 p.m.
"Once the regular season ended, this group decided as a team they were going to start over," Smith said. "The new season was a new opportunity for them. We looked at our regional, let's face it, we're fortunate with the regional we're in.
"We worked very hard this past week as a team and decided we were going to take advantage of the fortunate situation we found ourselves in with this regional."
JEFFERSON 66, SHORELAND LUTHERAN 51
Shoreland Lutheran 25 26 -- 51
Jefferson 37 29 -- 66
Shoreland Lutheran (fg fta-ftm pts) -- Koestler 3 1-2 7, Fitzpatrick 1 2-3 4, Olson 4 4-4 14, Salfer 1 0-0 2, Heusterberg 4 2-2 11, Poling 2 0-0 4, Heathcock 3 2-2 9. Totals 18 11-13 51.
Jefferson -- Mengel 5 0-0 10, Kaus 2 0-0 4, Messmann 1 1-2 3, Johnson 13 1-1 27, Krause 2 0-0 5, Werning 0 0-2 0, Enke 7 2-2 17. Totals 30 4-7 66.
3-point goals -- SL (Olson 2, Heusterberg 1, Heathcock 1) 4; J (Enke 1, Krause 1) 2.
Total fouls -- SL 12, J 12.
