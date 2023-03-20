Johnson voted first team all-conference
Jefferson senior forward/center Ayianna Johnson was voted first team all-conference in the Rock Valley for the second consecutive season in voting held recently.

Johnson, a University of West Virginia recruit, averaged 16.6 points per game on 50 percent shooting for an Eagles team which reached the sectional semifinals. Johnson finishes her four-year varsity career having played 89 games with a career scoring average of 13.9. She scored 1,241 career points and her career-high 38-point outing versus Saint Francis last month was the second-highest single-game point total in program history. Johnson averaged 11.5 rebounds, 2.7 blocks, 2.2 assists and 1.5 steals and was named to the Honorable Mention All-State team in Division 3 for the second consecutive season.

