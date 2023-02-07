Jefferson beats Turner
JEFFERSON — Senior Ayianna Johnson hit the go-ahead free throws with 7.8 seconds remaining and Jefferson’s girls basketball team beat visiting Turner 31-29 in Rock Valley play on Tuesday.

Johnson used her 6-foot-3 reach to grab an offensive rebound over a Turner player and was followed on the putback attempt. Johnson, who led all scorers with 13 points, hit both at the stripe for the final margin.

