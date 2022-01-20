MCFARLAND — In a defensive battle between McFarland and Jefferson, junior forward Ayianna Johnson of Jefferson broke through with 16 second-half points in a 48-34 Jefferson victory on Thursday in Rock Valley play.
“This felt great for the team,” Jefferson girls basketball coach Mark Peterson said. “Hopefully, it’s going to give us a boost for the second half of the season. We’ll take it a game at a time and keep working to get better.
“Tonight, we did a great job finishing. We only went three deep on our bench. We had a great practice last night and everybody gave us a great look. The energy on bench was high and kids were gutting it out. The motto before the game was all out, and they did it.”
Both teams struggled to find the net in the first seven minutes as Johnson gave the Eagles a 7-6 lead with a bucket. McFarland retook the lead and stretched it to 18-13 with four minutes left in the half.
Junior forward Mackenzie Thom cut the lead to 18-15. On the next offensive possession, Johnson cut the deficit to 18-17 and senior guard Savannah Serdynski added a score with under a minute left before the half, giving Jefferson a 19-18 lead at the break.
In the second half, both teams traded scores before Jefferson clamped down defensively. The Eagles held the Spartans, who had a six-game win streak halted, to three points in five minutes as Jefferson pushed its lead to 37-31. During the 10-3 Jefferson run, Johnson accounted for eight points on way to scoring a game-high 26 points.
“She dug deep and didn’t come out of the game,” Peterson said of Johnson. “She got great post touches and scored on rebound putbacks. Our kids did a good job giving her looks and she finished.”
Turning up the defensive pressure, Jefferson (10-5, 8-3) held McFarland (11-4, 8-3) scoreless for the final four minutes. Senior point guard Abby Helmink stretched the Jefferson lead to 42-34 with a 3-pointer. Putting the game away, Helmink sank two free throws to give Jefferson, which won the first meeting 64-61 in November, the 48-34 victory.
Both teams are now tied for third in the conference standings, a game behind Edgerton in the loss column for second and three games behind league-leading Brodhead.
McFarland’s Teagan Mallegni, the RVC leading scorer, who was averaging 34.3 points over the last six games managed only a team-high 11.
“It was great team defense and team effort to slow her down,” Peterson said. “We kept her in front and stayed in gaps. It was unbelievable team defense by our kids tonight.”
The Eagles host Marshall on Monday at 7:15 p.m. in a nonconference game.
JEFFERSON 48, MCFARLAND 34
Jefferson 19 29 — 48
McFarland 18 16 — 34
Jefferson (fg, ft-ft, tp) — Johnson 12, 2-2, 26, Helmink 4, 3-9, 12, Thom 2, 1-2, 5, Madden 0, 3-4, 3, Serdynski 1, 0-0, 2. Totals 19, 9-17, 48.
McFarland (fg, ft-ft, tp) — Mallegni 3, 4-6, 11, A. Kirch 3, 0-0, 9, Dean 3, 0-0, 6, Freeman 3, 0-0, 6, Goecks 1, 0-0, 2. Totals 13, 4-6, 34.
Three pointers — Jefferson 1 (Helmine), McFarland 4 (A. Kirch 3, Mallegni).
