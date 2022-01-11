Fort Atkinson junior guard Elly Kohl scored all 15 of her points from beyond the arc in a 52-26 nonconference home win over Whitnall on Tuesday.
“Elly shoots it really well,” Fort Atkinson girls basketball coach Michael Rajsich said. “We got in transition in the second half which helps because it’s harder to locate shooters in the fullcourt than it is in the halfcourt. We had a kick out to Elly off an offensive rebound. When we get in transition, she has the green light to take shots.”
The Blackhawks (5-8) held a 32-13 edge in the second half and blew the game open with a spurt midway through the period. Kohl hit four second-period 3-pointers, senior guard Taylor Marquart scored eight of her 10 points after halftime, freshman forward Ashlie Riley contributed eight points and junior forward Kaitlyn Burke added seven.
“We’ve lost a couple close games in the last couple weeks,” Rajsich said. “We played well in the second half and had a lot of really good looks. We turned it over some but adjusted and played better offensively.
“We have to do a better job finishing. We ran our offense better in the second half and rebounded well. Elly made some 3s in the second half which helped. Overall, we had contributions across the board.”
Fort held Whitnall (2-10) leading scorer Abigail Koch to 12 points, including just a pair of free throws after halftime.
“We talked in the locker room after the game about our overall team effort,” Rajsich said. “We shut Koch down in the second half, we defended well and switched screens. That made it easier to guard the ball.
“There were some hustle plays that were key in the second half. Kendall Garant got a couple loose balls and dove on the floor near halfcourt to secure another possession. Whitnall’s 3s lead to long rebounds, so you’re going to have to get 50-50 balls. I thought the team did a good job of fighting for those.”
Fort’s JV team won, 45-33.
The Blackhawks play in the Badger Challenge on Saturday against Portage at 12:40 p.m. at Monroe High School.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.