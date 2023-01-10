BARABOO — Senior guard Elly Kohl poured in 23 points, hitting four 3-pointers, and Fort Atkinson’s girls basketball team fended off host Baraboo 68-61 in a Badger Conference game on Tuesday.
The Blackhawks (5-8, 3-5 in conference) took an eight-point lead with six minutes left. The Thunderbirds (5-8, 1-6) seized momentum and pushed ahead by two with 1:50 left.
Fort scored on its ensuing trip and never relinquished the lead, closing the game out at the free throw line. The Blackhawks shot 9 of 11 at the stripe after halftime.
Fort senior guard Makiah Cave also hit four 3s, finishing with 17 points. Senior forward Brooke Christiansen added 14 and sophomore center Ashlie Riley contributed eight.
“Makiah stepped up big time and shot it confidently,” Fort Atkinson girls basketball coach Mark Gavigan said. “They left her open a couple times. Baraboo also helped off Elly a couple times. We worked inside-out a couple times when they looked to double and got some in transition, too.
“It got chippy in the second half. We took advantage of making one extra pass and finding the open shooter. The second half was one of our better offensive halves of the season for sure in scoring 43 points.
“Our composure down the stretch was huge. Trailing by two with under two minutes left, we came down right away — in a situation where we’d usually force one up — worked it around and scored. We got a stop and hit all of our free throws in the last 90 seconds. We’ve talked all year about composure and finishing games. Nobody blinked when they took a late lead. We worked really hard defensively and worked through some of the chippiness. We let them lose composure and we kept ours. That ended up being the difference in the end.”
The Thunderbirds and Blackhawks square off again in the Badger Challenge at Milton High School on Saturday. Game time is 2:20 p.m.
