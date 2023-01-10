Fort beats Baraboo

BARABOO — Senior guard Elly Kohl poured in 23 points, hitting four 3-pointers, and Fort Atkinson’s girls basketball team fended off host Baraboo 68-61 in a Badger Conference game on Tuesday.

The Blackhawks (5-8, 3-5 in conference) took an eight-point lead with six minutes left. The Thunderbirds (5-8, 1-6) seized momentum and pushed ahead by two with 1:50 left.

