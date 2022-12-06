Senior guard Elly Kohl knocked down six 3-pointers, scoring a game-high 21 points, to lead Fort Atkinson’s girls basketball team past visiting Monroe 55-30 in a Badger Conference game on Tuesday.

The Blackhawks (3-3, 2-2 in conference) had a sour taste in their mouths after Friday’s lopsided loss to Oregon. Fort didn’t let that linger versus the Cheesemakers (0-5, 0-3) and instead came roaring out of the gates, scoring 19 of the game’s first 21 points. Fort, which also got eight points apiece from senior guard Makiah Cave and sophomore center Ashlie Riley, led 25-13 at halftime and utilized a fullcourt press at times to dictate the way the game was going to be played. The press also set up quality shot opportunities offensively for the Blackhawks.

