Fort Atkinson senior guard Elly Kohl hits a 3-pointer during the second half of Tuesday’s home Badger Conference game versus Monroe. Kohl scored a game-high 21 points, hitting six 3-pointers, in the Blackhawks’ 55-30 victory.
Senior guard Elly Kohl knocked down six 3-pointers, scoring a game-high 21 points, to lead Fort Atkinson’s girls basketball team past visiting Monroe 55-30 in a Badger Conference game on Tuesday.
The Blackhawks (3-3, 2-2 in conference) had a sour taste in their mouths after Friday’s lopsided loss to Oregon. Fort didn’t let that linger versus the Cheesemakers (0-5, 0-3) and instead came roaring out of the gates, scoring 19 of the game’s first 21 points. Fort, which also got eight points apiece from senior guard Makiah Cave and sophomore center Ashlie Riley, led 25-13 at halftime and utilized a fullcourt press at times to dictate the way the game was going to be played. The press also set up quality shot opportunities offensively for the Blackhawks.
“We talked a lot over the weekend and on Monday about coming out strong and setting the tone,” Fort Atkinson girls basketball coach Mark Gavigan said.
“Elly in particular was looking for her shot. She plays so well when she doesn’t have to be the primary ball handler. Ashlie played well in the post. When we’re intentional about getting the ball to the post, that opens up the inside-outside 3s. I’m proud of our effort. We emphasized heart, want and pride as a coaching staff. Seeing the things we’re talking about sinking in and transferring over to the court makes us the most proud.”
Taylor Jacobson led Monroe with 16 points. The Cheesemakers combined for just five field goals.
“It’s roll reversal for us,” Gavigan said of effectively deploying the fullcourt press.
“We tried to face guard Jacobson all night. We felt if we could remove her, we’d have a really good chance. The press says ‘we’re going to be the aggressors.’ When we did it in spurts, it fed into our confidence on the other end. That led to good looks offensively. The press also helps us have the aggressive mindset of not having the opponent dictate what we’re going to do.”
Kohl scored 15 points before halftime for the Blackhawks, who play at Monona Grove on Saturday at 12:30 p.m.
