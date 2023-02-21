WILMOT — Senior guard Elly Kohl scored a career-high 27 points as ninth-seeded Fort Atkinson beat eighth-seeded Wilmot 73-66 on the road in a Division 2 girls basketball regional quarterfinal on Tuesday.
This one had all the momentum swings that makes playoff basketball so compelling.
The Blackhawks trailed by as many as 14 points in the first half before rallying to get within 34-33 at the break. Fort jumped ahead by five early in the second half before the Panthers caught wind in their sails, building a nine-point lead at the midway point of the second half.
Fort clawed back, eventually taking the lead for good thanks to a couple of big 3-pointers by senior forward Brooke Christiansen, who scored all 12 of her points after halftime.
Kohl finished 12 of 14 at the free throw line. Freshman guard Hannah Baldry and senior guard Makiah Cave added nine points apiece for the Blackhawks (8-17), who shot 27 of 35 at the free throw line.
“Everyone really stepped up,” Fort Atkinson girls basketball coach Mark Gavigan said. “Brooke played her best game of the year tonight despite a stomach bug. She hit some clutch 3s and got mismatches in our 41 offense and scored inside. Brooke’s points came at a time we needed them.
“Elly was clutch at the free throw line. Hannah, a freshman guard on the road, took control and played good defense on their best player for the majority of the game. This was a good team win to come back from being down in two different scenarios.”
Wilmot (7-18) junior guard McKenna Johnson, who holds a handful of Division 1 scholarship offers, hit five 3-pointers en route to a game-leading 34 points.
“We tried a box and 1 defensively all night with her,” Gavigan said. “We wanted to face guard her and have our other defenders in zone. Johnson’s so talented in and around rim. She can also pull up from 3 with little space.
“She got out in transition in the first half. Johnson has a really good shot and is aggressive. We talked about keeping her under 30 points. It doesn’t matter what you run, she’s hard to slow down and is an incredible athlete.”
Fort advances to face top-seeded Union Grove in Friday’s regional semifinal at 7 p.m. The Broncos (22-2) are ranked fifth in the Division 2 Coaches Poll.
“We’re going to face the giant now,” Gavigan said. “Our message for the next two days is to give ourselves a chance. Union Grove has everything to lose. Maybe we give them a punch early and give ourselves a chance.
“If we shoot it the way we shot it tonight, we have a punchers chance. Our girls are riding high with confidence. Tomorrow we’ll start again with scout and film for what Union Grove is going to bring to the table.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.