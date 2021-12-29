WATERTOWN — Junior center Bella Pitta scored a team-high 17 points as the Lake Mills girls basketball team returned from a two-week hiatus to top Minocqua Lakeland Union 50-47 in the Watertown Holiday Classic at Watertown High School on Wednesday.
The L-Cats jumped ahead 33-21 at halftime and were up by as many as 21 in the second period. Lakeland, led by a game-high 26 points by freshman wing Kristina Quimette and 13 from junior point guard Julianna Quimette, chipped away from there. After Lake Mills (5-3) missed a free throw with 10 seconds left, the team’s defense did not permit a potential game-tying shot before the clock struck double zeros.
“In the first half, we executed well defensively and our effort was outstanding,” Lake Mills girls basketball coach Brandon Siska said. “We finished possessions with one shot, a box out and a rebound. Offensively, we shot it well, crashed the boards to get some extra opportunities and ran our zone offense well. We have to start putting complete games together.”
Sophomore guard Sydney Burling (11 points) and junior guard Jenna Hosey (10 points) also scored in double-digits and make three 3-pointers apiece for Lake Mills, which was playing its second game since Dec. 2.
Siska wants to see the team, which went 8-for-18 at the free throw line, play to its full potential for the entire 36 minutes.
“We’ve been a first half team so far this season, but we need to start putting two halves together,” Siska said. “We have to stick our free throws and finish around the basket. We need to execute the way we did for the first 20-plus minutes of the game the entire way. We have to learn how to close things out. With a big led, we have to figure out how to extend it.”
For Lakeland (4-6), the Quimette sisters both hold multiple Division 1 scholarship offers and presented challenges due to their size.
“Julianna is a quick, strong player that handles it well,” Siska said. “She’s 5-foot-10. We defended her well. We made Kristina work for every point she had. She’s an excellent 3-point shooter. We contested her shots. She hit stepback 3s where we were all over her and she still knocked them down. Ran her off the perimeter and tried to make her uncomfortable the best we could. She’s a 6-0 wing. Teams that have size with big guards and wings give us some problems with that height. Happy we made enough plays down the stretch to win it tonight.”
The L-Cats host Lake Country Lutheran on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
LAKE MILLS 50,
LAKELAND 47
Lakeland 21 26 — 47
Lake Mills 33 17 — 50
Lakeland (fg ft-ftm pts) — J. Quimette 4 4-6 12, Cleveland 1 0-0 2, Fortier 1 0-0 2, Timmerman 2 1-6 5, K. Quimette 9 4-7 26. Totals 17 9-19 47.
Lake Mills — E. Wollin 2 1-6 6, Hosey 3 1-2 10, Burling 4 0-0 11, T. Wollin 2 1-2 6, Pitta 6 5-8 17. Totals 17 8-18 50.
Three-point goals — LA (K. Quimette 4) 4; LM (Burling 3, Hosey 3, E. Wollin 1, T. Wollin 1) 8.
Total fouls — LA 14, LM 14.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.